All Creatures Great And Small star's 'chilling' new psychological drama looks like a must-watch

Rachel Shenton, 37, is stepping away from her beloved role in All Creatures Great And Small for something very different. She leads the cast of Channel 5’s new thriller The Rumour, which begins on 10 September.

Rachel plays Joanna Critchley, a mother caught in a spiral of paranoia after spreading a dangerous rumour. The five-part series will air across three nights, beginning at 9 pm on Channel 5.

A chilling new story

The show is adapted from the bestselling novel by Lesley Kara. The book became a hit for its twists, and the TV version looks set to deliver just as much suspense.

The story begins when Joanna shares a rumour about a convicted child killer living in her town. What starts as gossip soon spirals into fear and suspicion, with the entire community on edge.

© Channel 5 The cast of The Rumour

Speaking about the series on Instagram, Rachel said: "I'm Rachel Shenton and I play Joanna Critchley in The Rumour. The story is a psychological unravelling of her on a quest for the truth. We talk into the danger of gossip, motherhood. There's a twist in it that I can't say. I didn't see it coming."

She added in a separate interview: "I’m really excited to play Joanna. The Rumour is a story of a woman unravelling as she relentlessly pursues the truth. She’s very relatable and the cast are amazing. It’s lovely to work with so many women."

A stellar cast

The series features an impressive line-up. Emily Atack (The Inbetweeners), 35, Joanne Whalley (Scandal), 64, Samuel Anderson (Amandaland), 43, Carryl Thomas (Family Affairs), 48, Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes), 70, Lucy Speed (Shakespeare in Love ), 49, and Liza Sadovy, (A Real Pain) 68, all star alongside Rachel.

© Channel 5 Emily Atack plays Debbie

It has been written by Giula Sandler, known for The House Across the Street, and directed by Richard Clark, who has worked on Doctor Who.

Fans have already taken to social media to share their excitement. One wrote: "I loved the book." Another added: "And what a wonderful Joanna she is! I couldn’t have asked for a better actor to play my main character!"

More comments included: "I can't wait to see The Rumour with excellent actress Rachel Shenton playing character Joanna Critchley." Another posted: "Great actor, stunning woman." Others kept it short with: "Brilliant actress."

What to expect

© Channel 5 Joanne Whalley plays Bea

According to Channel 5, The Rumour promises plenty of shocks. The synopsis teases: "As whispers grow louder and tensions rise, Joanna is swept into a dangerous spiral of secrets and blame. With trust eroding and fear spreading like wildfire, she begins to question not only the town's past but her own instincts. Who can she trust? And what will it cost her to find the truth?"

Paula Hawkins, author of The Girl on the Train, described Lesley Kara’s original book as one that "keeps you guessing until the final page". The TV adaptation is expected to do the same.

The Rumour begins on Wednesday, 10 September at 9pm on Channel 5. The first three episodes will run over consecutive nights.