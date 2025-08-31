Netflix's 'thrilling' first-look at 8-part drama has me hooked already – watch

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its thrilling new eight-part drama Wayward – and while the teaser is only two minutes long, it's already got me hooked. Set in the "picture-perfect" town of Tall Pines, the story follows police officer Alex Dempsey (Mae Martin), who moves into a new home with his pregnant partner, Laura (Sarah Gadon). After meeting two teens, Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) and Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Alex begins to suspect something sinister about the local school for "troubled teens," from which both girls are desperate to escape.

The official synopsis continues: "As Alex begins investigating a series of unusual incidents, he suspects that Evelyn (Toni Collette), the school's mysterious leader, might be at the centre of all the problems.

© MICHAEL GIBSON/Netflix Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey in Wayward

"Created by Mae Martin, Wayward is a thrilling and genre-bending limited series about the eternal struggle between one generation and the next, what happens when friendship and loyalty are put to the ultimate test, and how buried truths always find a way of coming to the surface."

In the trailer, Toni Collette brings the bone-chilling Evelyn Wade to life. She's at her creepiest as the lead youth counsellor at Tall Pines Academy, who insists she uses "ground-breaking therapeutic techniques" to cure the "problem" of adolescence… I don't know about you, but I wouldn't be sending my children there!

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I'm a sucker for a seriously creepy, sinister thriller, and Netflix's Wayward promises to be just that. Not only does the plot sound seriously intriguing, but the cast features the brilliant Toni Collette, who's no stranger to spine-chilling stories with previous credits such as Hereditary and Krampus."

The limited series comes to Netflix on 25 September.