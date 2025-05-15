All Creatures Great and Small star reveals new project amid break from show

Rachel Shenton has revealed an exciting new project she's been working on – and it sounds brilliant!

The All Creatures Great and Small star, who is currently taking leave from the hit Channel 5 drama after welcoming her first child, took to Instagram with an exciting update.

In a joint post with director Jordon Scott Kennedy, Rachel shared the release date for her upcoming BBC Three comedy, Rocket Fuel, which she and her husband Chris Overton executive produced, among others.

Jordan, who wrote and directed the comedy short, penned in the caption: "We have lift-off!

"Rocket Fuel premieres on @bbcthree on 22 May at 21:50!

"Set on a Bradford estate, Lenny and Mullet find an abandoned car and turn it into a DIY spaceship."

It continues: "A kitchen-sink science-fiction comedy about estate childhoods, big dreams, and escaping without going anywhere."

© BBC Rocket Fuel comes to BBC Three on 22 May

Rachel was quick to show her support in the comments section, adding a red heart emoji alongside two raised hands.

The film comes from Rachel and Chris's production company, Slick Films, which also produced their Oscar-winning short The Silent Child, about a six-year-old deaf girl whose life is changed when she meets a kind social worker.

Rachel's baby joy

Rachel's latest post comes just a month after she welcomed her baby son, Orson Wilde Shenton Overton. Announcing the news on Instagram in April, Rachel revealed that her "dream came true" when her little boy was born.

© @rachelshenton/Instagram Rachel welcomed her first baby in April

"On the 09.04.2025 my dream came true," began the 37-year-old. "Welcome to the world Orson Wilde Shenton Overton….Our hearts are yours."

She continued: "The biggest thank you to the brilliant midwives and doctors at Royal Stoke maternity Unit. Orson came along earlier than expected…so we needed to stay in hospital for a while and we couldn’t have wished for better care and support."

Rachel shares her baby boy with her husband Chris, 36, whom she met on the set of Hollyoaks in 2010. The pair tied the knot in 2018.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Rachel and her husband Chris Overton won an Oscar in 2018

Speaking about their big day back in 2018, Rachel revealed that the couple wanted to keep their wedding private. "We got married not that long ago in amongst all the madness!" she told The Sun.

"It was a very private event, we wanted to keep it private, but I am so happy though. It has been a very good year, I don't know what we are going to do next year!"