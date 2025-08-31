Netflix viewers 'hooked until the very end' of 3-part mystery thriller storming the charts
Spanish-language thriller Two Graves, starring Kiti Mánver, Álvaro Morte and Hovik Keuchkerian, follows a desperate grandmother's search for her granddaughter, after the investigation into her disappearance is closed due to insufficient evidence
Viewers have been "hooked" from start to finish when tuning into the three-part mystery thrillerTwo Graves, which is currently storming the Netflix global charts. The Spanish-language miniseries dropped on Friday 29 August and has been holding the number one spot worldwide ever since. Created by Agustín Martínez, Two Graves follows a grandmother's desperate search for her granddaughter, whose sudden disappearance shocks the quiet coastal town they live in.
Before the three-parter landed on Netflix, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris praised its potential. "I love a good revenge thriller, and it looks like Netflix is about to drop a corker of one," she said. "Promising 'unexpected twists', this emotional-filled thriller about a grandmother's desperate search for the truth sounds like a must-watch." Before you rush off to binge it yourself, here's everything you need to know about the show – including what fans are saying…
Two Graves is storming the Netflix charts
What are fans saying about the Two Graves
Judging by the Netflix charts, it's clear that viewers are bingeing the new series in one sitting.
On social media, many have praised its suspense – not to mention those twists and turns!
One viewer assured: "The suspense will kill you and keep you hooked until the very end."
Kiti Manver plays Isabel
Meanwhile, another added: "Two graves on Netflix is a good watch – it went from one chaos to another. And that plot twist? A solid 10/10," while a third penned: "I was hooked from the first episode and watched the series in one sitting. It's very entertaining and has an unexpected ending. Excellent performances by the main characters."
Zoe Arnao plays Marta and Nadia Vilaplana plays Veronica
What to expect from Two Graves
The miniseries begins in Málaga, two years after the disappearance of two 16-year-old teenagers, Verónica and Marta, whose case is declared closed after a lack of evidence and suspects.
You may also like
Isabel is bent on revenge
The synopsis continues: "The grandmother of one of the two girls, Isabel (Kiti Mánver), who has nothing to lose, decides to carry out an investigation beyond the law.
"Isabel will do whatever it takes to uncover the truth about what happened that night and what begins as the search for a culprit, soon becomes a story of revenge."
Kiti stars opposite Hovik Keuchkerian as Antonio
Meet the cast of Two Graves
Kiti Mánver (Broken Embraces, Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) plays the revenge-seeking grandmother Isabel, and is joined by Álvaro Morte (The Wheel of Time) as Rafael and Hovik Keuchkyeserian (Assassin's Creed, Anna) as Antonio.
Rounding out the cast are Nadia Vilaplana (Viaje de fin de curso: Mallorca, La vida breve), Joan Solé (Todos los nombres de Dios, Nos vemos en otra vida), Zoe Arnao (Las niñas, Apagón), Nonna Cardoner (Camino a la libertad, Benvinguts a la familia), Carlos Scholz (Vírgenes, La vida breve) and Salva Reina (Legado, El 47).
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases
BBC's King & Conqueror follows Harold of Wessex (James Norton) and William of Normandy (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), whose tentative alliance soon becomes fractured when they find themselves at war for the throne