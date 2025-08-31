Netflix viewers 'hooked until the very end' of 3-part mystery thriller storming the charts

Viewers have been "hooked" from start to finish when tuning into the three-part mystery thriller Two Graves, which is currently storming the Netflix global charts. The Spanish-language miniseries dropped on Friday 29 August and has been holding the number one spot worldwide ever since. Created by Agustín Martínez, Two Graves follows a grandmother's desperate search for her granddaughter, whose sudden disappearance shocks the quiet coastal town they live in.

Before the three-parter landed on Netflix, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris praised its potential. "I love a good revenge thriller, and it looks like Netflix is about to drop a corker of one," she said. "Promising 'unexpected twists', this emotional-filled thriller about a grandmother's desperate search for the truth sounds like a must-watch." Before you rush off to binge it yourself, here's everything you need to know about the show – including what fans are saying…

© JORGE FUEMBUENA/NETFLIX Two Graves is storming the Netflix charts What are fans saying about the Two Graves Judging by the Netflix charts, it's clear that viewers are bingeing the new series in one sitting. On social media, many have praised its suspense – not to mention those twists and turns! One viewer assured: "The suspense will kill you and keep you hooked until the very end."

WATCH: Two Graves Trailer

© JORGE FUEMBUENA/NETFLIX Kiti Manver plays Isabel Meanwhile, another added: "Two graves on Netflix is a good watch – it went from one chaos to another. And that plot twist? A solid 10/10," while a third penned: "I was hooked from the first episode and watched the series in one sitting. It's very entertaining and has an unexpected ending. Excellent performances by the main characters."

© JORGE FUEMBUENA/NETFLIX Zoe Arnao plays Marta and Nadia Vilaplana plays Veronica What to expect from Two Graves The miniseries begins in Málaga, two years after the disappearance of two 16-year-old teenagers, Verónica and Marta, whose case is declared closed after a lack of evidence and suspects.

© JORGE FUEMBUENA/NETFLIX Isabel is bent on revenge The synopsis continues: "The grandmother of one of the two girls, Isabel (Kiti Mánver), who has nothing to lose, decides to carry out an investigation beyond the law. "Isabel will do whatever it takes to uncover the truth about what happened that night and what begins as the search for a culprit, soon becomes a story of revenge."



© JORGE FUEMBUENA/NETFLIX Kiti stars opposite Hovik Keuchkerian as Antonio Meet the cast of Two Graves Kiti Mánver (Broken Embraces, Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) plays the revenge-seeking grandmother Isabel, and is joined by Álvaro Morte (The Wheel of Time) as Rafael and Hovik Keuchkyeserian (Assassin's Creed, Anna) as Antonio.