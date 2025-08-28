Viewers binge-watching 'breathtaking' new thriller with True Detective star

Prime Video has finally dropped the first three episodes of prequel thriller, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the show. The seven-parter tells the origin story of CIA operative Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), a character from the original series, The Terminal List. It takes place five years before the events of the opening series, exploring Ben's time as a Navy SEAL and the beginning of his career as a covert CIA operative.

As a big fan of Friday Night Lights, I'm always excited to see Taylor Kitsch on my screen, and while he'll always be brooding heartthrob Tim Riggins to me, it's great to see him front and centre in an action thriller.

Keep reading to find out what viewers are saying about the show.

© Attila Szvacsek/Prime Viewers are loving the new series What have viewers said about the first three episodes? It's safe to say that viewers are loving the first three episodes of Dark Wolf and have hailed the series as "amazing" and "breathtaking". One person wrote on social media: "I have to say, @TerminalListPV #DarkWolf 1st episode was by far one of THE best and emotionally driven beginnings to a show I've seen in a long time! Makes me wish @JackCarrUSA there was a #BenEdwards book to read while watching the show! Taylor Kitsch was made for this role," while another added, "The first 3 episodes were epic. Can't wait to see the rest of the season." A third viewer penned: "The first three episodes were absolutely breathtaking!! Each one was better than the next!!" while another said they binge-watched all three episodes.

WATCH: The trailer for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

© Justin Lubin/Prime Taylor Kitsch reprises his role in the prequel What is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf about? The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel to the 2022 action thriller, The Terminal List, which starred Chris Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece. The new thriller sees True Detective star Taylor Kitsch, who also appeared in the original show, reprise his role as Ben Edwards and follows his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and season one creator-showrunner David DiGilio, the series is billed as "an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it". Chris Pratt also reprises his role as James Reece in the show.

© Justin Lubin/Prime The thriller holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67 per cent What have critics said about the series? The thriller, which holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67 per cent, has garnered fairly positive reviews. The Telegraph awarded the series three out of five stars, calling it a "macho military thriller", while The Irish Times described the show as "loud and noisy and not for everyone, but packs an undeniable punch".