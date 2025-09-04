Netflix drops first look at 'unhinged' documentary from Tiger King creator

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story. The new documentary will detail the romance between Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her husband, American 'Shaman' Durek Verrett. From the Emmy-nominated director Rebecca Chaiklin (Tiger King) and Emmy-winning producer Chris Smith (FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Wham!), the documentary is set to be quite the wild ride. Set to be released on September 16, the film follows the couple as they prepare for their wedding, seek spiritual guidance, and navigate a media storm.

The documentary shows Durek meditating with a class of dedicated followers with a voiceover while he recalls his experience meeting King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway. "They were just staring at me, Märtha didn't give me any clues on anything. She's like 'just be yourself.'" He says admits that it was Märtha who chased him first and that he was initially apprehensive about beginning a relationship with the royal.

Director Rebecca Chaiklin said: "When I saw the Vanity Fair article about a princess and a shaman falling in love, it instantly caught my eye. Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek were two completely unexpected, wild, and charismatic characters from totally different worlds, navigating a swirl of controversy and fighting for love. It was a great fish-out-of-water story - and they were so funny. So I just had to convince them (and the spirits) that I was "lit" enough to be the one to tell their story."

"I am very excited to see this documentary. Documenting their wedding was an experience none of us will ever forget — it was an extraordinary weekend. It will be interesting to relive it while watching the Netflix show," says HELLO!'s Website Editor, Andrea Caamano.

Märtha and Durek's wedding

© HEIKO JUNGE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Princess Martha Louise on a balcony with Durek Verrett on their wedding day

Märtha and Durek tied the knot on 31 August, 2024 to much fanfare from the media and royal watchers. HELLO! and ¡hola! revealed the world exclusive pictures of the couple as they posed for their first official portrait photos against a breathtaking backdrop of the fjords as husband and wife.

Speaking to us about the celebrations, Märtha said: "It was lovely to be together with all our friends and family." Durek said: "There are people celebrating our wedding, not just here but all over the world. Although some people are unhappy about it, because of my race and Märtha's position as a royal, other people believe it marks a new beginning for the planet."

HELLO! exclusively revealed the first photos of the couple as husband and wife

At the time, Märtha told us she was busy decorating their new home together which they plan to move into, with rooms for Martha’s daughters. She said: "What's most important for us is to be there for the kids. We work well together and feel so excited about our future as a married couple."