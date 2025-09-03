Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle hints at new career move amid uncertainty over series 3 of Netflix show
Meghan Markle may have just hinted at a career move in a subtle Instagram post amid uncertainty over whether her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, will be renewed for a third series.

meghan smiling in green shirt and hair up© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle may have left a very subtle ode to her popular lifestyle blog, The Tig, after uncertainty around a third series of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps taken during the filming of the second series of her show, With Love, Meghan which included a sweet picture of her children, Prince Archie, six, and Lilibet, four. It also included a dedicated playlist that featured songs like The Oogum Boogum Song by Brenton Wood and Into the Mystic by Van Morrison. 

However, one of the tracks on Meghan's playlist could be an ode to the Duchess' former beloved blog, The Tig. Track 17 was a tune called The Frim Fram Sauce by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, which could be a reference to the parent company by the same name that managed Meghan's blog from 2014 until 2017, when the blog was archived as she prepared to marry into the royal family. 

With Love, Meghan series two 

The post comes after Meghan's second series of With Love, Meghan, struggled to crack Netflix's top ten list. On 3 September, the streaming giant released its Top 10 Shows for the week of 25 August to 31 August, which was the week Meghan's second series debuted. However, the programme failed to make the top ten list with other shows such as Wednesday and UNTAMED beating out the Duchess' lifestyle series. The first season of With Love, Meghan clinched the tenth spot on Netflix's global Top 10 Shows Overview list, amassing 2.6 million views and 12.6 million hours watched just a week after its debut in March. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Chrissy Teigen in episode 202 of With Love, Meghan© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX
The second series of Meghan's With Love, Meghan, debuted in late August


Meghan with chef Samin Nosrat© COURTESY OF NETFLIX
The second series featured a range of celebrity guests

What was The Tig? 

The Tig was Meghan's popular lifestyle blog that she started as a side passion project while starring on the hit show Suits. The site included a updates from Meghan's own life, as well as articles about restaurants, travel, fashion and cooking. Her friend, Silver Tree, described it on the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, saying: "When she first was describing [the blog] to me, she was like, 'It's like your best friend telling you all the fun things you wish you knew about in one place.'" 

Meghan Markle poses in a garden
Meghan closed her beloved blog, The Tig, in 2017

Why did Meghan end The Tig? 

Meghan ended The Tig in the lead up to her 2017 wedding to Prince Harry. She reflected on her decision to shut down her blog, alluding to the fact that she was unable to continue her lifestyle blog after becoming a member of the British royal family. She told People magazine: "Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more. So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second." She added: "My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me."

