Is Howard Stern done with his radio show? All we know as delay fuels cancellation rumors
The legendary radio host was set to "reveal all" regarding rumors of a cancellation on his SiriusXM show on September 2, but delayed his comeback by a week hours before it was set to air

Howard Stern attends the 2025 North Shore Animal League America Celebration of Rescue at Tribeca 360 on June 12, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Howard Stern is the latest to be marred with speculation that his legendary show is coming to an end — and his latest  move isn't helping. CBS' cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — reportedly over low ratings, though many have dismissed the notion, blaming instead Paramount Skydance's vision for the network — not only drew ire, but had many wondering who might be next on the chopping block, even beyond CBS' programs. Now, amid ongoing rumors that the veteran radio host is having his SiriusXM show cancelled, he has postponed revealing what's really going on.

After weeks of promotional content promising a big reveal amid the speculation that his show will be cancelled, Howard's return to radio on September 2, when he was supposed to allegedly "tell all," was postponed. A new promo image shared on Twitter, now known as X, appeared with the September 2nd air date crossed off, and instead September 8th written over it, along with "stay tuned…" encircled. "Howard Stern will now speak Monday, September 8," the tweet further promised.

Radio DJ Howard Stern in 1983© Getty
Howard hosting his radio show in 1983

Over on Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and seemingly assume the worst, while still standing by Howard, who has hosted his often provocative radio show since the early 1980s, and on SiriusXM since 2006. "Hope everyone is okay. Bummed it's not live today after all the build up," one wrote.

Others followed suit with: "I will always stand behind Howard. He’s given me more joy on the radio than I could have ever asked for and whatever happens I will always wish him the best," and: "Whatever Howard decides to do or whatever is going on in his life, I wish him nothing but the very best because he has always given us his very best," as well as: "I stand by Howard. If he's not on the air today there’s a good reason."

Howard Stern and Beth Stern attend the launch of the Maximum Metallica channel on SiriusXM at Stephen Talkhouse on August 28, 2025 in Amagansett, New York.© Getty
With his wife Beth on August 28, 2025

Per The Hollywood Reporter, it was The Sun who reported last month that Howard's show was set to end, supposedly because there was "no chance" he and SiriusXM would be able to come to terms on a new contract going into his 20th year working with the broadcasting company.

Sarah Jessica Parker visits SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios on June 09, 2025 in New York City© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker On The Howard Stern Show

Howard however took to rumors in stride, poking fun at them in the promotional videos anticipating his now-delayed comeback. In one video, a narrator is heard saying: "The tabloids have spoken: Howard Stern fired, canceled, is it really 'Bye-Bye Booey'? Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show," and: "Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what's going on or who to trust."

Mikey Day and Ana Gasteyer attend 'SNL on Stern Roundtable' on Howard Stern's Exclusive SiriusXM Channel, Howard 101 at SiriusXM Studios on February 03, 2025 in New York City© Getty
Mikey Day and Ana Gasteyer on The Howard Stern Show

"Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered, all the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside," it went on, before promising: "Howard Stern will speak Tuesday, September 2." The "truths." however, as we now know are on hold until next Tuesday, September 8.

