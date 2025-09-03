Is Howard Stern done with his radio show? All we know as delay fuels cancellation rumors

Howard Stern is the latest to be marred with speculation that his legendary show is coming to an end — and his latest move isn't helping. CBS' cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — reportedly over low ratings, though many have dismissed the notion, blaming instead Paramount Skydance's vision for the network — not only drew ire, but had many wondering who might be next on the chopping block, even beyond CBS' programs. Now, amid ongoing rumors that the veteran radio host is having his SiriusXM show cancelled, he has postponed revealing what's really going on.

After weeks of promotional content promising a big reveal amid the speculation that his show will be cancelled, Howard's return to radio on September 2, when he was supposed to allegedly "tell all," was postponed. A new promo image shared on Twitter, now known as X, appeared with the September 2nd air date crossed off, and instead September 8th written over it, along with "stay tuned…" encircled. "Howard Stern will now speak Monday, September 8," the tweet further promised.

Over on Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and seemingly assume the worst, while still standing by Howard, who has hosted his often provocative radio show since the early 1980s, and on SiriusXM since 2006. "Hope everyone is okay. Bummed it's not live today after all the build up," one wrote.

Others followed suit with: "I will always stand behind Howard. He’s given me more joy on the radio than I could have ever asked for and whatever happens I will always wish him the best," and: "Whatever Howard decides to do or whatever is going on in his life, I wish him nothing but the very best because he has always given us his very best," as well as: "I stand by Howard. If he's not on the air today there’s a good reason."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, it was The Sun who reported last month that Howard's show was set to end, supposedly because there was "no chance" he and SiriusXM would be able to come to terms on a new contract going into his 20th year working with the broadcasting company.

Howard however took to rumors in stride, poking fun at them in the promotional videos anticipating his now-delayed comeback. In one video, a narrator is heard saying: "The tabloids have spoken: Howard Stern fired, canceled, is it really 'Bye-Bye Booey'? Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show," and: "Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what's going on or who to trust."

"Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered, all the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside," it went on, before promising: "Howard Stern will speak Tuesday, September 2." The "truths." however, as we now know are on hold until next Tuesday, September 8.