Stephen Colbert lands new TV gig a month after show cancellation

CBS shocked fans in July when they announced they were cancelling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. But, while Stephen Colbert won't be on late night television anymore, that doesn't mean he will be off screen forever.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Stephen landed a role on another CBS show. The late night host is set to appear on the upcoming third season of the comedy-drama Elsbeth. Stephen will guest star as the host of a fictional late night show called Way Late with Scotty Bristol.

Apparently, Stephen's appearance on Elsbeth has been a long time coming. In February, Wendell Pierce – who stars as NYPD captain Charles Wallace (C.W.) Wagner – was a guest on The Late Show.

© CBS via Getty Images Wendell may have helped Stephen get the gig

"I've always wanted to be a corpse on one of these shows," Stephen joked with the actor. Wendell responded: "I can make that happen. I know a guy who knows a guy. We can get you on."

All about Elsbeth

Elsbeth is a spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The main character is Elsbeth Tascioni, played by Carrie Preston. She's an unorthodox and quirky attorney who works with the NYPD to catch the city's most dangerous murderers.

The show is a procedural CBS dramedy featuring a murder-of-the-week. Elsbeth has regular guest stars. Over the first two seasons, stars like Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Broderick, Mary-Louise Parker, and Laurie Metcalf guest starred.

© CBS via Getty Images Alyssa Milano guest starred on Elsbeth last season

Stephen filmed his episode last week for the season that is returning on October 12.

Why was The Late Show cancelled?

After a remarkable 33-year run, CBS announced they were retiring the legendary late-night franchise altogether. On July 17, Stephen shared with his audience: "I was only told the news last night." The announcement prompted a chorus of boos from the crowd. "Yeah, I share your feelings," Stephen responded.

© CBS via Getty Images Ethan Slater plays Officer Reese Chandler in Elsbeth

CBS said the show's ending was "not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

The news of the show’s cancellation arrives amid broader changes at CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global. The entertainment giant is currently attempting to finalise a high-stakes merger with Skydance Media, a deal that previously collapsed but has since been revived. According to insiders, the cancellation was driven by financial restructuring efforts rather than ratings or performance.

Stephen took over The Late Show in 2015 after working on The Colbert Report and The Daily Show. He is a beloved host, with many celebrities sharing their disappointment about the news.

Fellow late night host, Seth Meyers, wrote to his Instagram story: "For as great a comedian and host he is, [Stephen] is an even better person. I'm going to miss having him on TV every night but I'm excited he can no longer use the excuse that he's 'too busy to hang out' with me."

© CBS via Getty Images Stephen has been a late night host for 10 years

The last episodes of The Late Show will air in May 2026.

"I've still got 10 months left," Stephen told the audience. "We're going to make it count."