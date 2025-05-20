2025's most shocking network news exits: from Hoda Kotb to CBS' Bill Owens and Wendy McMahon

The TV news world has received one jolt after another in 2025, with several major names stepping away from the field for a variety of reasons.

While some have explicitly cited concerns over news coverage following the election of President Donald Trump, others have expressed a need to focus on other ventures and even retirement.

Following the bombshell news of another exit from CBS News earlier this week, here are some of the most shocking departures from the network news world in 2025 so far…

© Getty Images TODAY's Hoda Kotb After joining NBC News in 1998 and being promoted to the co-anchor of TODAY with Savannah Guthrie in 2018, Hoda Kotb announced her departure in September 2024. Her last day was officially January 10, 2025. The veteran anchor cited a desire to spend more time with her two young daughters after turning 60 and pursuing other ventures, such as an upcoming lifestyle brand. "No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver," she shared in a statement at the time. Craig Melvin succeeded her as anchor.

© CBS via Getty Images CBS News CEO and President Wendy McMahon Wendy McMahon, the co-President of CBS News since 2021 and its CEO since 2023, announced her decision to step down from the role after talks with upper management broke down concerning President Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the network over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. "It's become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It's time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership," her resignation letter read, a reference to the division's disagreements over settling the lawsuit, a stance taken by Paramount Global's controlling shareholder Shari Redstone.

© Getty Images 60 Minutes EP Bill Owens In April, Bill Owens announced to the CBS News team that he would be resigning after 40 years with the network and nearly two decades alone with 60 Minutes. The show addressed the exit with a statement on the air as well. A statement to his team indicated displeasure over the way parent company Paramount is handling the lawsuit from the President as well. "Over the past months, it has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for '60 Minutes,' right for the audience."

© Getty NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt In February, Lester Holt announced he'd be leaving NBC Nightly News this summer after a decade as its permanent anchor. Tom Llamas will succeed him as the primetime show's new anchor. However, Lester will continue with the network, instead being made a full-time anchor with Dateline NBC. "All of you at Dateline and Nightly News are part of a formidable team, and in my opinion are the greatest group of journalists one could hope to work with. It is a true privilege," his statement read.

Inside Edition's Deborah Norville Deborah Norville, the host of CBS news magazine Inside Edition since 1995, announced her decision to exit this April, ending her stint as the longest-running female news TV anchor. Her last day on the air is May 21. She indicated in her statement that she was interested in pursuing other ventures, although expressed that being with family was also a large factor, writing: "This decision is also motivated by family… and I know it's a good one. There's lots more to come from me… just from a new place."

© CBS via Getty Images CBS Evening News' Norah O'Donnell Last July, Norah O'Donnell announced that she intended to leave CBS Evening News after six years as its anchor and more than a decade with the network overall, choosing to focus on her work as a senior correspondent for the network and motivated by the election. Her tenure ended after the inauguration in January. "It's time to do something different," she shared in a statement at the time. "This presidential election will be my seventh as a journalist, and for many of us in this business we tend to look at our careers in terms of these milestone events."

© Getty Images CNN's Jim Acosta Jim Acosta announced his decision to exit CNN in January after joining the network in 2007 following a shake-up to their programming schedule that left him without airtime during the network's daytime scheduling. The anchor indicated that his exit was also motivated by the election of President Trump, with whom he'd had several terse exchanges during his tenure as a White House correspondent. "It's never a good time to bow down to a tyrant… don't give in to the lies. Don't give in to fear. Hold on to the truth… and hope," his final on-air message stated.

© Getty Meet the Press' Chuck Todd Former Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd announced his decision in January to exit NBC after joining in 2007 to pursue other ventures, months before his contract with NBCUniversal was set to expire. He had been succeeded by Kristen Welker as moderator in 2023. "The media has a lot of work to do to win back the trust of viewers/listeners/readers and I'm convinced the best place to start is from the bottom up," Chuck said in a memo to staff, highlighting a greater desire to work with local media.

© Getty Images ABC News EP Marc Burstein ABC News special reports executive producer Marc Burstein announced his retirement from the network after 27 years back in December, stating he will make his exit following the inauguration of the 47th President in January. He also worked closely on the primetime show World News Tonight with David Muir. "I've had an extraordinary run and for the last 27 years it's been my honor and a privilege to lead the special events team covering the most significant events of our time," he said in a memo to the network, per Variety.

© Getty Images MSNBC's Joy Reid Joy Reid, best known for hosting TheReidOut for MSNBC from 2020 onwards, was let go by the network in a shake-up to its programming schedule in February. "Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years," MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler shared in a statement. The outspoken political commentator shared a statement on social media, which read: "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets."