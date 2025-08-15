Real reason The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was cancelled

Stephen Colbert announced last month that CBS will be cancelling his late night talk show in May 2026, after 10 years on air. While Stephen and many celebrities shared their dismay over this news, fans were never given the real reason The Late Show was axed.

During a taping on July 17, Stephen told a live audience: "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS…I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."

The same day, Paramount Global and CBS released a joint statement saying that the decision was "purely…financial against a challenging backdrop in late night" and it was "not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

© Getty Images Stephen married his wife Evie in 1993

The statement continued: "We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television."

And while Stephen remained cordial with CBS and even thanked them during his announcement, many of his colleagues, politicians, and fans of the show questioned the timing of the decision.

The cancellation announcement came just days after Stephen called out his parent company for their $16 million settlement with the White House over a 60 Minutes interview with the then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Seth Meyers shared his thoughts about The Late Show cancellation

"As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I am offended," Stephen said in his opening monologue. He continued: "Now I believe this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles. It's a big, fat bribe."

A few days after the announcement, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved an $8 billion deal, which merged Paramount Global with Skydance Media and placed government conditions on the network's news division.

The agreement will roll back Paramount's DEI efforts and make "significant changes" to the content CBS puts out.

© Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel put up an Emmys billboard in LA that says: 'I'm Voting for Stephen'

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, a Democrat who voted against the merger, called the conditions laid out in the deal a "never-before-seen form of government control over newsroom decisions and editorial judgment."

All of these incidents felt too suspicious for many Late Show fans. Senator Adam Schiff wrote to social media after the cancellation announcement: "If Paramount and CBS ended The Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better."

But, executives at Paramount insist the decision was not political. During a press conference after the decision, the network's Global CEO, George Cheeks, said The Late Show "wasn't sustainable to continue," but that they are "huge fans of Colbert" and they "love the show."

© Getty Images The Late Show has never won an Emmy, but could this year

The Late Show originated in 1993 with the legendary host David Letterman. On July 21, David showed his support for Stephen when he posted a compilation of moments he was critical of CBS while hosting the talk show to his YouTube channel.

David captioned the video: "You can't spell CBS without BS."