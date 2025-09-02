Prince Archie takes on 'empathy' enhancing after-school activity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son is now old enough to attend school, but that doesn't mean six-year-old Prince Archie doesn't have time for hobbies. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Meghan Markle shared a photo of her son, who was standing beside her and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet, wearing a red T-shirt that showed he had joined a soccer (AKA football) team. While his father is known to be a rugby fan, it is so sweet to see his son paving his own path and picking up new hobbies. Not only is football fun, but it has personal benefits for the Sussexes' growing boy.

"Team sports like football can play a pivotal role in a child's emotional and social development. For Prince Archie, starting football could offer more than just physical exercise; it's a rich developmental opportunity," Swift Psychology's child and adolescent therapist, Laura Gwilt, tells HELLO!. "Football teaches children the value of teamwork and how to navigate group dynamics - skills essential for social competence.

© Instagram Prince Archie has joined a football team

Playing football will support the development of Archie's social skills that he is learning at school. "It also offers vital lessons in resilience: learning how to win and lose with grace, understanding that progress comes with persistence, and that turning up - even on tough days - matters," Laura tells us.

© Instagram Laura Gwilt says football offers vital lessons in resilience

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

© Instagram / @meghan Football will help Archie to regulate his emotions

"The game provides a framework for discipline, appropriate behaviour, and emotional regulation. Children learn the line between healthy competitiveness and aggression, a crucial distinction in both sport and life. Respecting referees, teammates, and opponents nurtures empathy, boundaries, and self-control."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hear Archie and Lilibet’s sweet voices in video shot by dad Harry

Though followers of Harry and Meghan can't be sure how competitive Archie's sporting endeavours have become, Laura points out that traveling to away games and encountering new environments can also help children develop adaptability and confidence in unfamiliar settings, something especially helpful for those growing up in unique or high-pressure circumstances. "Above all, football gives children a sense of belonging, purpose, and joy - things every child, royal or not, needs to thrive," she concludes.

Prince Archie's second sporty habit

Football isn't Archie's only passion, as it has also been reported that he is learning to surf. Surfing is also a sport that his father is passionate about – and Harry has proved on numerous occasions that the Californian waves are no match for his impeccable sense of balance. In August, Meghan proved her husband's sporting prowess by posting a video of Harry surfing with confidence. "We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message," she captioned the video with a playful fox emoji.