Netflix finally confirms air date for 'unlikely' royal wedding docuseries

It's finally been confirmed when Netflix will be streaming Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, which focuses on the wedding of Norway's Princess Martha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett. The news was announced by Durek when he shared an article about the upcoming series on his social media feed. While his post didn't directly confirm when the series would be coming to the streaming giant, in the comments, he told eager fans to expect the docuseries on 16 September.

Giving an overview of the series, he wrote: "Not every crown fits the mold. Not every love follows the rules. Not every royal story stays in the palace. Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story. Featuring Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek. A love that dared to defy expectations. A union written in spirit and courage.

"Now brought to the world with the brilliance only Netflix can deliver. Lit family this is our story too. A reminder that love wins, spirit shines, and truth always breaks through tradition. Watch it, feel it, share it. Let's make the world see what real royalty looks like."

Durek shared the news with his followers View post on Instagram

Fans were quick to react, as one said: "So touching! Your bravery inspires us to overcome our struggles — thank you always," and a second penned: "Sending hugs to you both! I will definitely watch!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Yay to love, yay to royalty, yay to mystic and magic. I love you both! Look how happy she is, she looks so giddy."

Martha Louise and Durek's wedding

The Norwegian royal married the American-born Shaman in August 2024, and HELLO! exclusively covered their wedding. One of the most romantic moments in the ceremony came when the couple were overcome with emotion as they said their wedding vows. Martha Louise fought back tears as she said: "I promise to love you with all my heart. I promise to take responsibility for my emotions.

© NTB/AFP via Getty Images The couple married in 2024

"I promise to love you because I know you know that my girls come first. And I promise I will walk with you to the best of my ability because we are always changed although we are always the same. Because we are always the past, the present and the future in one."

As for Durek, he declared: "I promise to always listen to your wisdom. I promise to always hold space for you and your daughters and listen to them as well. I promise to love you with my last breath." He later told HELLO!: "I had our wedding bands made in the old Viking way. The runes engraved in the gold mean 'love's flame' so when two flames come together we create love's fire."

Royals on Netflix

Martha Louise and Durek aren't the only royals to have their own series on Netflix, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found success on the streaming service. The couple have filmed several docuseries for the platform, including looks into their lives as part of the royal family and their subsequent exit and a series on Harry's Invictus Games.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the pair had signed a new multi-year deal with Netflix. At the time, Meghan said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

© WireImage The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have several shows on Netflix

An insider told HELLO!: "This is a big announcement from the Duke and Duchess, but it's a different deal to the one they previously had. The 'first look' means Netflix has first refusal on content Harry and Meghan produce, so they are also free to take shows elsewhere if the streamer is not keen."

Although it's not been confirmed what projects the pair will be working on for the service, we can expect the second series of Meghan's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which is due to air later this month, and a Christmas special of the series. There will also be a new documentary-short film called Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which will debut later this year.