Grantchester stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney's close friendship explored

Robson Green and Tom Brittney have co-starred in Grantchester since 2019, and in that time they've become close friends. Aside from their stint on the ITV detective drama, the pair even teamed up for an episode of Robson Green's Weekend Escapes in 2022.

While Tom has just confirmed his exit from Grantchester, the actor has nothing but fond memories with Robson and the rest of the cast. Keep reading for a closer look at their friendship…

Grantchester stars share hilarious behind-the-scenes skit

After landing the role of Reverend Will Davenport, Tom revealed that he and Robson became fast friends. During a 2019 appearance on Lorraine, the 32-year-old said: "Robson Green, one of my best friends in the whole world," referring to him as "such a lovely guy".

"From the moment we met at the chemistry read before I got the part we hit off instantly and you know I genuinely miss that I'm not filming with him right now," Tom explained.

Tom Brittney as Rev. Will Davenport and Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating

There's no doubt about it, Tom and Robson have the best time together on set, and they love to joke around with one another. In 2020, the pair took part in a 'Do You Know Your Co-Star' test for PBS, and their answers were hilarious.

Asked about the one thing he can't live without on set, Tom replied: "Without Robson. I can't live without my Robson. When he's away for more than a day I'm hopeless…and also my phone."

As for Robson, the DI Geordie Keating actor revealed that it's not as fun shooting without Tom. "I do miss him when he's not there," the star admitted.

While Tom and Robson love to joke around, they're also incredibly supportive of one another. Following Tom's directorial debut in Grantchester's seventh season, Robson had nothing but praise for his co-star.

© Photo: ITV Robson had high praise for Tom following his directorial debut on Grantchester

Chatting to Lorraine Kelly in 2022, Robson said: "It was like he'd been directing for years. The thing about Tom is he's one of the most confident people I've ever met, and he's got amazing self-belief and belief in his ability. He's got a grasp on visual grammar and the principles of photography, it was like he'd been doing it for years."

Robson added: "It is important that when you work along somebody, that they are confident and that they know what they're doing. That then instils confidence on set, and he was a great safety net."

© BBC Tom joined Robson on his travel series in 2022

Tom has also shown his support for Robson by appearing on an episode of his travel series, Robson Green's Weekend Escapes. Sharing some photos from their travels on Instagram, Robson penned the sweetest caption.

It read: "Tonight is a real highlight at 6:30pm BBC 2 and on iPlayer as I team up with one of my closest friends and fellow Grantchester star @tombrittney as we embark on a tour of Durham and its surrounding countryside.

Starting on the River Wear - running through the city - we take part in a dragon boat race, (yes 'A Dragon Boat Race!!!') and we are both determined to beat the other. After drying ourselves off we head inland to forage for forest food and pitch a hammock for the night.

The following morning we travel to the oldest railway in the world, Tanfield, and are privileged to fuel up their steam Engine as it rolls through the stunning countryside."

Robson penned a sweet message to Tom after he confirmed his exit from Grantchester

While they've enjoyed plenty of amazing adventures together, Tom recently confirmed his departure from Grantchester, and though it feels like the end of an era, Robson has remained his number-one supporter.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Robson penned: "There are no goodbyes for best friends! The pain in parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again! I will miss you more than you can imagine Tom."