Gogglebox reveals fan favourites have 'not been asked back' - but adds 5 new families

As Gogglebox returns on Friday night, viewers will be introduced to five new families. Confirming a huge cast shakeup, Channel 4 has given fans a glimpse of the armchair critics joining Gogglebox veterans, Jenny and Lee, the Siddiquis, the Malones, Giles and Mary, and more. A surprising development, the broadcaster announced changes for season 26 after Joe and Roisin, who appeared on the show for three and a half years, revealed that they had "not been asked back" for the latest instalment.

Joe and Roisin's shock axing

Confirming their exit from Gogglebox, Joe and Roisin issued a joint statement on Instagram in July. "After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa, Channel 4 have decided it's time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26. Therefore, we are leaving the Gogglebox family," they began.

"We couldn't be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity. The experience has actually been so mad, and we will miss watching TV with you all on Friday nights! It's been an honour to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don't actually need subtitles."

Joe and Roisin concluded that they had "made friends for life" during filming and would miss the cast and crew "immensely", adding: "Time to watch TV in silence for a bit and put down the popcorn." Among the comments, several fans noted that they were "gutted" and called Channel 4 "insane" for letting the pair go. In the months since they confirmed their exit, Roisin has updated her Instagram bio, which reads: "Brutally axed from Gogglebox".

Meet the newcomers

Currently, details surrounding the Gogglebox newcomers are limited, however, Channel 4 has given fans a brief introduction. First up, best friends Jake and Calum will be tuning in from Glasgow, as well as the Surrey-based Gordon family, which includes Andre, Sarah and their daughter Chee.

© Channel 4 Jake and Calum are best friends from Glasgow

© Channel 4 The Gordon family are based in Surrey

A third addition to the line-up, married couple Andrew and Alfie, will be weighing in on the latest in film and TV from the Cotswolds. Fans can also look out for Sara and her daughter-in-law, Lara, as they talk all things telly in Yorkshire. Last but not least, sisters Rosie and Susie will make their Gogglebox debut from Edinburgh.

© Channel 4 Andrew and Alfie are a married couple living in the Cotswolds

Addressing the cast shakeup, Mike Cotton, the Creative Director of Gogglebox production company, Studio Lambert, said: "It's a delight to welcome some new households to the Gogglebox family. Along with our much-loved returning cast, we can't wait to join them in their living rooms and hear their candid thoughts on this week's most talked about TV.''

When does the new season of Gogglebox start?



Scheduled to premiere on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday, 5th September, Gogglebox has assured fans that stars including David and Shirley Griffiths, Pete and Sophie Sandiford, Ellie and Izzi Warner, the Plummer family, Worthington family and Abbie Lynn and Georgia Bell would also be back.

Gogglebox will return to Channel 4 on Friday 5th September at 9pm.