Jamie Borthwick discusses romance rumours with Strictly's Michelle Tsiakkas
Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas dance© BBC

Strictly's Jamie Borthwick discusses romance rumours with Michelle Tsiakkas

The Strictly Come Dancing star is famed for starring as Jay Brown in EastEnders

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Jamie Borthwick found himself at the centre of swirling rumours recently, with many speculating about a budding romance between him and Strictly Come Dancing professional, Michelle Tsiakkas

However, in a recent chat, the EastEnders actor has been quick to play down any sort of speculation and described the beautiful professional dancer as a "sister". 

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas danced the Paso Doble© BBC
Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas are just good friends

"The idea of that whole Strictly curse, well it's definitely not going to be a thing here because it would be weird doing that with my sister," he told The Mirror

"Michelle and I met before Strictly and we instantly had a connection. But she is like a sister, an aunt, a mum, a best friend. She's looking after me, she's mothering me." 

Talking about the Strictly Curse, the 30-year-old also told The Sun: "Honestly, it's hilarious that people think we're getting jiggy! I really don't know where that comes from, but I think everyone kind of just pre-empts the Strictly curse. 

Michelle Tsiakkas and Jamie Borthwick dance© BBC
Michelle and Jamie have been friends for a long time

"You definitely ain't got no worries about Michelle - she's like a sister, mum and auntie all rolled into one. She's constantly like, 'Have you slept well? Have you got this and that?,' I’m being mothered! We've got sibling chemistry." 

While Jamie is said to be single at the moment, Michelle is in a relationship with fellow dancer Simone Arena, who is a Dancing With The Stars champion. 

"Her boyfriend doesn't know it yet because we've never met, but he's my rock already," Jamie told The Mirror. "I've been looking him up, watching him dance on his shows and I'm like, 'Mate, you're my icon.' He's an absolutely fantastic dancer." 

Over the years, the actor – famed for played Jay Brown in the BBC soap – has been linked to various co-stars including Jazzy Phoenix and Danielle Harold. 

Last week, Jamie was pictured with a female companion at the hotel the Strictly cast were staying ahead of Saturday's live show.

Last month, Jamie admitted he hasn't been put on an alcohol and sex ban in order to stick to a healthy regime during dance rehearsals.

"No booze ban for me," he told MailOnline. "I've never drunk ever in my life and no one loves me, so I can't do a sex ban! No bans for me, just loads of food."

