11 movies you have to watch on Netflix before they disappear

While September is shaping up to be an exciting month for new releases on Netflix – from Wednesday part two to Jude Law’s brand-new miniseries Black Rabbit – several great films are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant this month in anticipation.

While it can hurt to see that dreaded ‘leaving soon’ message popping up on all the films you’ve saved to your watchlist, we’ve compiled a list of the top movies you need to see before it’s too late. And now that the weather’s starting to turn, what better excuse for an autumn movie night?

© Paramount Catch up on the latest Scream film before the seventh instalment releases in 2026 Scream VI (2023) Last day to watch: 5 September

If you’re on a Jenna Ortega kick after Wednesday, you’ll have a few extra days to catch her starring in Scream VI, the latest instalment in the popular horror franchise. When survivors of the previous Ghostface killings move to New York City, they’re forced to face a deadlier villain and unravel a twisted new mystery – perfect for an early Halloween viewing.

© AFP via Getty Images Tom Brady co-produced this laugh-out-loud gem ​ 80 for Brady (2023) Last day to watch: 6 September

In this raucous sports comedy, four best friends journey to watch their hero, footballer Tom Brady, play in the Super Bowl, with their wild adventure proving it’s never too late for a little fun. Starring Sally Field and Lily Tomlin, the film was also co-produced by none other than Tom Brady himself.

© Shutterstock Tag is a wildly fun watch Tag (2018) Last day to watch: 11 September

Based on a true story, Tag follows a group of lifelong friends who have been playing the same game of tag since childhood – with one undefeated player about to get married, they launch one last outrageous attempt to finally tag him. Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm lead the ensemble cast of this wildly entertaining flick.

© Getty Images Emma Watson leads an ensemble cast in Sofia Coppola's 2013 hit The Bling Ring (2013) Last day to watch: 12 September

Emma Watson stars in Sofia Coppola’s dark comedy The Bling Ring, based on the real-life gang who burglarised the homes of Hollywood celebrities. The film offers a satirical look at celebrity worship and received high praise for Sofia’s signature, stylish direction.

© Shutterstock This charming film is a sequel to 2018's Book Club Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023) Last day to watch: 13 September

Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton lead this charming sequel to Book Club (2018), which follows four best friends who take their book club on an Italian road trip. Packed with heartfelt reflections on love and friendship, it’s a beautiful celebration of life’s next chapters.

© Getty Images This Daniel Craig-led war drama is based on a true story Defiance (2008) Last day to watch: 14 September

This gripping wartime drama, set in Belarus, tells the true story of the Bielski brothers, who organised the largest armed Jewish resistance group in World War II. Daniel Craig and George MacKay lead the cast in a powerful portrayal of courage and brotherhood.

© Photo: Rex Please don't stop the music: Pitch Perfect is unfortunately leaving Netflix The Pitch Perfect trilogy (2012, 2015, 2017) Last day to watch: 15 September

Aca-scuse me? All of the Pitch Perfect movies will sadly be taking their final bow on Netflix this month. If you haven’t watched these Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson-fronted musical comedies, now’s the perfect time to catch up before they’re gone.

© Universal Pictures Ahead of Emerald Fennell's Netflix remake, 2005's P&P is leaving the streaming service Pride & Prejudice (2005) Last day to watch: 15 September

As Netflix makes way for its own remake of the Austen classic, which is officially in production, the cherished Keira Knightley-led edition will soon be saying goodbye. You still have time to revisit Pemberley and get your Mr. Darcy fix – but make haste.

© Claudette Barius / Courtesy of Universal Pictures Lupita Nyong'o's performance wowed audiences Us (2019) Last day to watch: 15 September

If you’re planning to marathon all the above films, leaving Netflix on the 15th, may we suggest you don’t save this one for after dark? This super suspenseful watch from expert horror director Jordan Peele follows a family’s terrifying encounter with sinister doppelgängers, and features some incredible acting from Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss.

© FilmMagic,Getty Images Joy Ride is a riotously good time Joy Ride (2023) Last day to watch: 16 September

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park travels to China with her friends in search of her birth mother, resulting in a chaotic journey packed full of debauchery and mishaps. Equal parts feeling and funny, it’s a tale of true friendship that’s definitely worth a watch.