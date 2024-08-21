Victoria Beckham announces shock news no one saw coming - details

Victoria Beckham will be following in the footsteps of her husband David Beckham and will star in her own Netflix docu-series, it has been announced.

The new show will tell the story of VB's "reinvention" as Creative Director of her own brand and will give fans an "exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s business," her family, and those closest to her, according to the streaming platform.

© Karwai Tang Victoria will be following in her husband's footsteps with a new Netflix series

Victoria, 50, is working with her husband's Studio 99 production team—the team behind his Emmy-nominated show, as well as Pamela: A Love Story, Save Our Squad, and Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything.

The former Spice Girl starred alongside her husband in his series and left fans in hysterics with her witty comments about growing up "working class," despite her dad having a Rolls Royce.

© Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The series will also involve her family, Netfllix has revealed

Since the series aired, David has been nominated for three Emmys. Speaking to HELLO! about the exciting news, he said: "It's a real honour for me and the whole creative team for BECKHAM to be recognized by the TV Academy," David told HELLO!.

"Making this series was such a personal journey—a love letter to football and my family. It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have received such a warm and positive response to the series. I’m so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and also to all those people from my life and career who took part and played such an important role in my story."

In addition to her hilarious quips throughout the series, the couple also addressed difficult topics, including when David opened up about his alleged affair with his former PA, Rebecca Loos. See the moment in the video below.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham recall affect of alleged affair on son Brooklyn

Holding back tears, David said: "Every time we woke up, we felt like there was something else. We didn’t feel like we were losing each other, but we were drowning.

"I don't know. I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty." Through tears, he continued: "Victoria is everything to me. Seeing her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we’re fighters, and at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it’s our private life."

Victoria's exciting announcement comes just days after she launched VB Denim, her brand-new denim range inspired by her iconic 90s crown-adorned jeans.