Victoria and David Beckham's very un-'Posh' takeaway dinners for guests at palace home

With an impressive property portfolio to their name, not to mention business empires and a healthy net worth, you'd expect David and Victoria Beckham's dinner choices when serving guests to be posh enough to live up to the former Spice Girls singer's nickname. However, it seems the former England Football Captain and the fashion design magnate have been known to keep things a little more 'real'. According to fellow footballing hero, Wayne Rooney, Posh and Becks have even been known to serve up surprising meals to their famous pals over the years.

Wayne recently revealed on his podcast, 'The Wayne Rooney Show' on the BBC, that he and Coleen, both 39, were invited to David and Victoria's home and were stunned when they had dinner that was far from "posh". The father-of-four explained the night occurred circa 20 years ago, when the Beckhams would have been living at their Hertfordshire mansion, known as 'Beckingham Palace'.

Far from 'posh' meals

The former England player recalled: "I remember years ago we got invited to Becks' for dinner. It was me, Lamps [Frank Lampard] and a couple more players. We went to his house, me and Coleen [sic], we were only 19 or something." Wayne continued: "We were like 'This is weird, what's happening here'? Had a walk around and he's showing us round his house... Yeah, that was surreal… and we sat there with Becks and Victoria having dinner."

After being asked by BBC Sports reporter Kelly Cates if the meal was posh, Wayne responded candidly: "No," before recalling another time they had a far-from-posh meal: "We met up with Becks and Victoria, me and Coleen, when he was at Madrid. We went for dinner then, and we were having kebabs! He's obviously a great lad, and Victoria's such a lovely woman, and they're funny. A lot funnier than people would think."

The story from Wayne would have likely taken place around 2005 and 2006, when David and Victoria were splitting time between Spain and the UK. David played for Real Madrid between 2003 and 2007, and, at this point in history, fans will remember the 'glory days' of WAG culture, when Victoria and Coleen were often spotted cheering on their beaus from the sidelines during at-home and international tournaments. Thanks to their glamorous outfits and their high-profile stints in the media, fans might be a little surprised to hear that 'Posh Spice' was partial to the odd takeaway kebab!

© ullstein bild via Getty Images David Beckham and Wayne Rooney both played for the England football squad and became friends away from the game

© Getty Images for Laureus David and Victoria Beckham pictured in 2005 when the England footballer was playing for Real Madrid

The Beckhams' foodie favourites

The Beckhams may have indulged in takeaway food many times, but the pair remain big foodies. After moving from Hertfordshire to London in 2013, specifically their £31m Holland Park mansion, which is their primary residence to this day, the couple have shared insight into their home life, particularly David, who has become quite a keen chef. David, 50, who shares Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with his wife of 26 years, has been filmed and photographed in his kitchen plenty of times, cooking up a storm for the whole family. Another favourite foodie pastime is grilling, which David has said previously is something he and the kids do 'most weekends' when they retreat to their countryside bolthole in the Cotswolds.

© Instagram David Beckham loves cooking at home with his family

In an interview with People magazine at the Inter Miami CF Tailgate earlier this year, David shared how every Saturday, he's joined by his children to fire up the grills at home. "In the countryside in the UK, my kids are there every weekend, and we all grill every Saturday from 11 in the morning until 12 at night," he said. "[Victoria] is more about eating and drinking… whereas it's me and the boys, and Harper actually loves to cook as well."

Fortunately for David and co., they have the perfect surroundings for slap-up meals. They can fire up the grill at their £12 million farmhouse close to Chipping Norton, which boasts generous outdoor space and an outdoor tent where they can prepare plenty of delicious dinners, and perhaps the odd kebab.