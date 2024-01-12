Victoria Beckham posts heartwarming tribute to Nicola Peltz-Beckham as actress drops trailer for directorial debut

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has dropped the first trailer for her directorial debut Lola, and has received the support from mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. "Thank you so much to this amazing cast and crew," Nicola captioned the Instagram post on January 11, sharing that the film would be released February 9 in limited release.

Victoria, meanwhile, also shared the trailer on her Instagram grid, writing: "We’re so proud of you and all your hard work @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham!!! Excited to share the trailer for Lola… coming out February 9th!! I can’t wait to see it! Kisses."

Trailer for Lola, Nicola Peltz-Beckham's directorial debut

Nicola, who married Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn in 2022, directed the film alongside Bria Vinaite, who found fame in 2017's The Florida Project. Nicola also wrote the screenplay which is set in 2002 in middle America and follows 19-year-old Lola as she saves money to help get her little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home and away from their mother, Mona (played by Virginia Madsen).

But as she does what it takes to make money, she spirals into drug addiction and is saved only by Arlo’s bright outlook on life – until one tragic night, when her whole world gets turned upside down.

Husband Brooklyn also posted the trailer to Stories, writing: "Wow, I can;t believe it's finally here. You have worked so hard on this and I could not be more proud of you. What an accomplishment, I can't wait for everyone to see it."

"I love you so much, my baby," he added.

Nicola also reshared several Instagram Stories from the cast and her friends, including Meadow Walker.

Recently, however, the actress admitted that she has a small-circle of friends and spends most of her time with her beloved husband, Brooklyn, or her close-knit family.

"I definitely go to my mom for everything—and [Brooklyn] also," she told during a chat with Selena Gomez for Wondermind at the end of 2023. "I do think it's really important to have people around you that you can lean on. Obviously life has so many down moments and up moments and you just wanna share those with the people that you love so much and that you can lean on."

The trailer comes days after Nicola celebrated her 29th birthday, and Victoria celebrated her daughter-in-law with a hilarious clip showcasing the pair's friendship with one another.

"Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!! The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!!" Victoria wrote alongside the video which showed the pair dancing around on the beach as the sun set.