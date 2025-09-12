Robson Green's son Taylor is his mirror image – and he's chosen the same path

Robson Green and his son, Taylor Seager-Green are like two peas in a pod. With a shared passion for all things travel and fishing, the pair are "extremely close", which is "essential" for the Grantchester star. Now 25, Taylor, whom Robson shares with his ex-wife Vanya Seager, has followed in his famous father's footsteps, with a penchant for the camera. Joining The Telegraph in May, Robson, 60, revealed that Taylor has embarked on a career in film production, but when he's off the clock, the two love to go fishing together.

"I go fishing in the Tyne, either outside my house or at Dilston or Devil's Water. I often go alone but Zoila sometimes comes, or my son Taylor [from Green's second marriage], who works in film production," Robson said. "Fishing has been my road to Damascus. It gives me a sense of belonging and calm."

© Instagram Robson Green and his son Taylor pictured on a fishing trip in Argentina

Robson's relationship with Taylor

Robson, who has introduced the nation to several of his relatives, including his uncle Matheson and nephew Daymon Britton on the BBC's Weekend Escapes, has begun posting more frequently about his life with Taylor on Instagram.

Back in March, the TV star uploaded photos from their father-son "angling odyssey" at Don Joaquin River Lodge in Argentia. According to Robson, the two had travelled there "in search of the legendary Golden Dorado fish, which they managed to catch. In snaps from their adventure, fans spied the strong resemblance between Robson and his son, and one even remarked that Taylor should appear on his travel programmes.

© Instagram Robson and Taylor is "extremely close"

More recently, Robson caught up with HELLO! and other press in May, where he revealed that Taylor had joined him in Spain during the shoot for his Channel 5 series, The Game. "It was just beautiful. My son came out and we were able to spend time in San Sebastián, Vitoria and Bilbao," Robson raved.

WATCH: The Game – trailer

"He's a history nut as well, so going to the Guggenheim Museum and places like San Sebastián, which just has an incredible history, he adored it. So that was lovely to spend some time with him and for him to see his dad do a bit of work. It was really great."

Robson's candid comments on fatherhood

After welcoming Taylor in 2000, Robson has spoken openly about his fatherhood journey. Speaking with The Express in 2001, the actor admitted he was "terrified" while waiting in the hospital. "It was so emotional, and I was terrified when I had to cut the cord. I'm no surgeon and I knew that anything could go wrong. The experience was so highly charged," he said.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Robson welcomed his son in 2000

Recalling their first hours together, Robson noted: "I don't think I've ever been happier with life than I was in those few hours." The Grantchester favourite has also remarked that fatherhood is "much, much harder than acting. But it's the most enjoyable experience ever."

"You can get a high in acting, but there's no high like spending time with someone you love, and someone who loves you back unconditionally. It's tremendous," he explained.