Robson Green makes rare comment about 'history nut' son Taylor

Robson Green opened up about spending quality time with his 25-year-old son Taylor while filming 5's new thriller, The Game, which was shot in Spain last year.

The Grantchester actor stars opposite Jason Watkins (Coma, McDonald and Dodds) in the series, which is billed as a cat-and-mouse thriller about retired police officer Huw, who becomes convinced that his new neighbour Patrick is the serial killer he never caught.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of the show's premiere, Robson revealed what he got up to during downtime from filming.

"It was just beautiful. My son came out and we were able to spend time in San Sebastián, Vitoria and Bilbao," said Robson.

© Instagram Robson Green pictured with his son Taylor Seager-Green (left)

"He's a history nut as well, so going to the Guggenheim Museum and places like San Sebastián, which just has an incredible history, he adored it.

"So that was lovely to spend some time with him and for him to see his dad do a bit of work. It was really great," he added.

On why he signed up for the role, Robson revealed that it was the story and "fantastic" creative team that attracted him to the project.

© UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios SPV 5 Ltd / © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited Robson stars in 5's new drama The Game

"It's always been the story, from day one," he said. "I had the pleasure of working alongside fantastic writers. So it was the script, and on top of that, Sunetra [Sarker] and Jason [Watkins] on board, that attracted me to it. I saw myself in the story."

He added, "I love the relationships and how they developed, and a script that was different and kept you guessing, that's what attracted me to it."

Inside Robson's relationship with his son, Taylor

Robson shares Taylor, with his ex-wife, Vanya Seager. The former couple welcomed their child on 29 April 2000, one year before they got married.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Robson with his son in 2003

Opening up about being a dad, Robson revealed how his own upbringing influenced the way he approaches parenthood.

"I suppose I'm buying all the things for Taylor that I never had as a kid," he previously told The Express.

© Getty Robson shares his son Taylor with his ex-wife Vanya Seager

"I've gone bananas in toy shops - I've spent a fortune on stuff he won't be able to use until he's about 10! It's really for me as much as him. But he won't become spoilt. I suppose the one thing I really hope to teach Taylor is that love conquers everything, it really does."

The Game premieres on Monday, 12 May on 5 at 9pm.