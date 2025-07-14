Robson Green's return to 'remote' ferryman's cottage after difficult life change

Robson Green grew up in Dudley, Northumberland, and despite his fame, he has chosen to return to his roots in adulthood.

The Grantchester star's decision to embrace a slower pace of life in his riverside home in Hexham came after he split from his second wife.

Robson has been praised for opening up about how his battle with drugs and alcohol led to "car crash" relationships on ITV’s Robson and Jim's Icelandic Fishing Adventure in 2016.

He was married to his first wife, occupational therapist Alison Ogilvie, for eight years from 1991 to 1999, when they split following reports he had a four-year affair with PR executive and Emmerdale actor Ian Sharrock's wife Pamela McDonald.

© Getty Images Robson was married twice before he met girlfriend Zoila

The Casualty actor then wed his second wife, Vanya Seager, in 2001, but their 12-year marriage ended in divorce in 2013, around the same time Robson bought his home.

Vanya split

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the actor described his ex as a "great person" but said they "grew apart."

Brushing off rumours that his travels with work to film Extreme Fishing and Extreme Fishing Challenge had a part to play in the breakdown of their relationship, he said: "No, that wasn’t the reason. OK, maybe it is being away all the time, maybe it’s not being the greatest husband in the world, but by default, that does not make you a bad father. But I try to keep my side of the street clean and I am a good dad.

© Getty Robson shares his son Taylor with his ex-wife Vanya Seager

"You get to the point where you may be great as individuals but you’re not great for one another."

He added: "Vanya and I just grew apart. I don’t blame it on the career. It’s just we were different and we didn’t develop together. My mind went in one direction, hers in the other."

Vanya and their son Taylor moved to the Southeast, and Robson explained they had different preferences when it came to locations to set up home.

"She never warmed to the North East, that’s the truth. She is this kind of oriental flower. She came up here, and her hair would straighten in the Northern damp. But that’s not the reason we grew apart. Nothing to do with the hair."

Rural life

© Instagram Robson's home overlooks the River Tynes and was unfortunately flooded in 2015

He previously said to Living North that he struggled with city life. Robson explained he was "very uncomfortable with crowds and concrete jungles. I tried to survive in London, but I just couldn’t."

Following his split from Vanya, Robson moved into his 350-year-old ferryman cottage in Watersmeet in 2012, where he now lives with his partner Zoila Brozas, whom he met at the gym in Newcastle.

The father-of-one has since gushed about its "remote" location that allows him to enjoy the surrounding nature.

© Instagram Robson admitted he struggled living in the city and loves the Northumberland countryside

He built a 270-degree window conservatory overlooking the river, but after his house was flooded in 2015, he temporarily moved out for 18 months in order to fix the extensive damage.

Despite the "devastating" flood, he does not regret settling down in Northumberland, as he gets to visit all his favourite childhood haunts.

"I go to all the places I went as a child. Some people may think it’s kind of isolationist, but it’s not; I’ve been to 132 countries around the world during my career, and it’s always beautiful to come back here and remind myself of how wonderful it is. I not only see it with a new kind of clarity, but it reminds me of why I love this place so much."