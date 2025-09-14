Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Judge Rinder's love life – from his marriage to current relationship status
Subscribe
Inside Judge Rinder's love life – from his marriage to current relationship status

Inside Judge Rinder's love life – from his marriage to current relationship status

The Inheritance star was married in 2013, before later divorcing in 2018 and sparking romance rumours with fellow presenter and friend, Rylan Clark

Two people sitting at Khajuraho Temple© BBC/Rex TV, Zinc Media/Jakob Borges
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

British TV star and barrister Rob Rinder first became a household name as the sharp-tongued judge on Judge Rinder – the UK's answer to Judge Judy – where he presided over civil cases with his signature wit. He has since appeared on many other TV shows, including Strictly Come Dancing, Who Do You Think You Are?, My Family, the Holocaust and Me, The Inheritance, and most recently, Rob and Rylan's Passage to India, which he co-hosts with friend and presenter Rylan Clark on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday 14 September. While his TV career is well known, Rob's love life has often been more private – so here's a closer look at his past marriage and current relationship status…

judge rinder rob house© Photo: Getty Images

Rob married Seth in 2013

Rob's first marriage

In 2013, Rob entered a civil partnership with his long-term partner and fellow barrister, Seth Cumming. 

The couple had reportedly been together for around 11 years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in Ibiza. 

Benedict Cumberbatch judge rinder

The ceremony was officiated by Benedict Cumberbatch

While the ceremony was a private affair, it did have one very special guest: Benedict Cumberbatch. 

Having met Rob at the University of Manchester, Benedict was asked to officiate the wedding, and later shared that it was a "very private, lovely thing to be asked to do."

After four years of marriage, however, Rob and Seth sadly decided to divorce in 2017 – with the process finalised the following year.

Two people sitting on a bench, outside Humayun's Tomb© BBC/Rex TV, Zinc Media/Jakob Borges

Rob opened up to Rylan on the first season of Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour

Rob's dating history

Although Rob, 47, keeps his romantic life private, he opened up briefly on Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour in May 2024. 

He told Rylan: "I was once so in love when I was in my early 20s, but it wasn't reciprocated. And it never has been."

In a BBC interview, he added: "Recently, I went on a date and I thought it had gone rather well, and he said, 'Well, I did rather feel like I was being cross-examined.' 

"I'm one of life's great overthinkers, it stops me doing everything. It stops me finding joy, it stops me taking risks."

Two people having afternoon tea at the Imperial Hotel© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Rex TV, Zinc Media/Jakob Borges

The pair sparked romance rumours on their 2024 show

Romance rumours with Rylan

Rob and Rylan's onscreen chemistry and camaraderie have sparked romance rumours.

Promoting their new show, the two shared heartfelt messages about working together on X. "'Friendship may and often does, grow into love.' Byron… See you alongside him 9pm tonight @BBCTwo," wrote Rob. 

Meanwhile, Rylan wrote: "Tonight our new show starts at 9pm on BBC Two and IPlayer. It was so special. This man has become family to me because of this experience. It really is a show like no other and we're so proud of it. Hope you enjoy x."

View post on X
Two men at Khajuraho Temple© BBC/Rex TV, Zinc Media/Jakob Borges

The new season follows the two pals through India

When asked how the filming experience changed their friendship, Rylan told Closer: "We'd marry each other tomorrow!" before Rob quickly clarified: "Platonically, obviously."

Speaking on his BBC Radio Two programme, Rylan on Saturday, Ryan addressed the romance rumours, saying: "Everyone keeps asking me – because there's all these fake news stories about me and Rob Rinder – we've gotten married and all of this. Rob's my friend.

"I adore him, and Rob and Rylan's just about to come out again, our passage to India, and I just thought, 'Let's just put the record straight'."

While Rob and Rylan's first Grand Tour followed the pair through Venice, Florence and Rome, this season will see them travel through India – a trip inspired by the classic 1924 novel, A Passage to India, by author E.M. Forster, one of Rob's favorite writers.

Rob Rinder as The Executor

Rob is believed to be single

Rob's current relationship status

Since separating from his ex-husband in 2018 and dispelling romance rumours with Rylan, Rob is currently believed to be single. 

However, he has not publicly confirmed his relationship status, preferring to keep details about his love life private.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More