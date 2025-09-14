Inside Judge Rinder's love life – from his marriage to current relationship status

British TV star and barrister Rob Rinder first became a household name as the sharp-tongued judge on Judge Rinder – the UK's answer to Judge Judy – where he presided over civil cases with his signature wit. He has since appeared on many other TV shows, including Strictly Come Dancing, Who Do You Think You Are?, My Family, the Holocaust and Me, The Inheritance, and most recently, Rob and Rylan's Passage to India, which he co-hosts with friend and presenter Rylan Clark on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday 14 September. While his TV career is well known, Rob's love life has often been more private – so here's a closer look at his past marriage and current relationship status…
Rob married Seth in 2013
Rob's first marriage
In 2013, Rob entered a civil partnership with his long-term partner and fellow barrister, Seth Cumming.
The couple had reportedly been together for around 11 years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in Ibiza.
The ceremony was officiated by Benedict Cumberbatch
While the ceremony was a private affair, it did have one very special guest: Benedict Cumberbatch.
Having met Rob at the University of Manchester, Benedict was asked to officiate the wedding, and later shared that it was a "very private, lovely thing to be asked to do."
After four years of marriage, however, Rob and Seth sadly decided to divorce in 2017 – with the process finalised the following year.
Rob opened up to Rylan on the first season of Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour
Rob's dating history
Although Rob, 47, keeps his romantic life private, he opened up briefly on Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour in May 2024.
He told Rylan: "I was once so in love when I was in my early 20s, but it wasn't reciprocated. And it never has been."
In a BBC interview, he added: "Recently, I went on a date and I thought it had gone rather well, and he said, 'Well, I did rather feel like I was being cross-examined.'
"I'm one of life's great overthinkers, it stops me doing everything. It stops me finding joy, it stops me taking risks."
The pair sparked romance rumours on their 2024 show
Romance rumours with Rylan
Rob and Rylan's onscreen chemistry and camaraderie have sparked romance rumours.
Promoting their new show, the two shared heartfelt messages about working together on X. "'Friendship may and often does, grow into love.' Byron… See you alongside him 9pm tonight @BBCTwo," wrote Rob.
Meanwhile, Rylan wrote: "Tonight our new show starts at 9pm on BBC Two and IPlayer. It was so special. This man has become family to me because of this experience. It really is a show like no other and we're so proud of it. Hope you enjoy x."
When asked how the filming experience changed their friendship, Rylan told Closer: "We'd marry each other tomorrow!" before Rob quickly clarified: "Platonically, obviously."
Speaking on his BBC Radio Two programme, Rylan on Saturday, Ryan addressed the romance rumours, saying: "Everyone keeps asking me – because there's all these fake news stories about me and Rob Rinder – we've gotten married and all of this. Rob's my friend.
"I adore him, and Rob and Rylan's just about to come out again, our passage to India, and I just thought, 'Let's just put the record straight'."
While Rob and Rylan's first Grand Tour followed the pair through Venice, Florence and Rome, this season will see them travel through India – a trip inspired by the classic 1924 novel, A Passage to India, by author E.M. Forster, one of Rob's favorite writers.
Rob is believed to be single
Rob's current relationship status
Since separating from his ex-husband in 2018 and dispelling romance rumours with Rylan, Rob is currently believed to be single.
However, he has not publicly confirmed his relationship status, preferring to keep details about his love life private.
