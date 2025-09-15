Hannah Einbinder explains bleeped Emmys acceptance speech: 'It is my obligation'

Hannah Einbinder finally has her Emmy! The actress and comedian took home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks on Sunday, September 14, her first win in the category after multiple nominations. She joined lead Jean Smart, who won her fourth Emmy in the Lead Actress category for the show, and quickly went viral on social media for her passionate speech. She thanked the Hacks creators for "changing my life in every conceivable way. but not just by giving me a great gig, but by being my friends and being my family."

She then concluded by going "go Birds, [expletive] ICE, free Palestine," earning a round of applause from the room. Her political speech made the rounds online, receiving praise from many for stating her message on a night where other stars like Javier Bardem, Meg Stalter and more are also making statements on the red carpet and beyond.

© Getty Images Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart, winners of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks"

Speaking with press alongside Jean, including HELLO!, in the winners' room, Hannah, 30, expanded upon her decision to say "free Palestine" when asked about the pledge she'd signed earlier this week, beside 1200 other Hollywood and TV industry individuals, to boycott Israeli film institutions.

"I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it's an issue that's very dear to my heart," she explained. "I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza, to provide care for pregnant women and for school children to create schools in the refugee camps. And it's an issue that's really close to my heart for many reasons."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: "Hacks" — official trailer

Citing her own heritage, Hannah continued: "I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state."

© Getty Images The actress was even bleeped for her acceptance speech, in which she says "[expletive] ICE, free Palestine"

Hannah clarified that her decision to sign the pledge focused more so on institutions versus targeting specific individuals, adding: "In terms of the pledge, it's like many movements, boycotting is an effective tool to create pressure on the powers that be to meet the moment, you know. So the film workers for Palestine boycott does not boycott individuals, it only boycotts institutions that are directly complicit in the genocide. So, it's important to me, and I think it's an important measure, and so I was happy to be a part of it."

© FilmMagic She explained her decision to sign the pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions

During her speech, she also said: "Thank you, wow. I really, sorry. I was just really committed to the personal narrative that I had that it's actually cooler to continue to lose. I was pretty committed to that. Had to be, right? But, this is cool too. This is also punk rock."

© HBO "Hacks" is looking to earn a second win in Outstanding Comedy Series

Hannah won for her turn as struggling comedy writer-turned-personal assistant Ava Daniels in the HBO comedy on her fourth consecutive nomination. The show will also be looking to continue on its streak from the 76th Emmys, winning Outstanding Comedy Series after unseating prior favorites The Bear.