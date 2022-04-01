We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fans in the UK have been patiently awaiting the release on comedy-drama series Hacks ever since it landed on HBO Max across the pond last year. But now, the wait is over because the show is finally available to stream here!

MORE: All you need to know about Apple TV's brand new spy thriller Slow Horses

The show, which stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, tells the story of a Las Vegas comedian who is trying to revive her long-running career. Before you get ready to binge all ten episodes, find out all there is to know about Hacks below, from the plot to how you can watch…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official trailer for Hacks - available to watch on Prime Video UK now

What is Hacks about?

Hacks tells the story of Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian who has had a long-running successful career on the comedy circuit, but wants to revive her material to make it more relevant for a younger audience. Soon, she enlists the help of 25-year-old writer, Ava.

The pair meet and don't exactly get along much. It seems their clashing personalities and age-gap is getting in the way, but one thing is clear: Deborah needs Ava's young wit. Deborah then decides to hire Ava as a writer anyway and the two end up working together – but not without its challenges.

MORE: Rose Matafeo makes hilarious Starstruck confession to Seth Meyers

MORE: The Crown stars Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Corrin reunite for Call My Agent adaptation - and it looks amazing

Are you looking forward to watching Hacks?

Who stars in Hacks?

As mentioned, Jean Smart takes on the lead role of comedy legend Deborah Vance. Viewers may recognise Jean from her numerous roles in TV and film over the years. She's perhaps best-known for her credits including, Frasier, Samantha Who?, Fargo and Mare of Easttown. For her role in Hacks, she was awarded the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Playing Ava is Hannah Einbinder, who has appeared in other films and TV shows such as North Hollywood, How to Be Broke and I Might Be Famous. Also appearing in Hacks in Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Poppy Liu, Christopher McDonald and Mark Indelicato.

Jean Smart won a Primetime Emmy for her role in the comedy-drama

Will there be a season two of Hacks?

Yes! Fans are in luck because series two of Hacks was renewed in 2021, so fans tuning in to watch it in the UK can look forward to more episodes on the horizon.

How can viewers watch Hacks in the UK?

After premiere on HBO Max in 2021, Hacks is now available to watch in the UK. You can watch the whole series by signing up to Prime Video. Enjoy unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows. The first 30 days are free, and £7.99 / £12.99 after.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.