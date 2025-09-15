Inside BBC thriller The Guest's 'otherworldly' home - including former zoo

Starring Eve Myles, Gabrielle Creevy, and Sion Daniel Young, BBC’s The Guest captured the attention of millions - not only for its plot twists and turns but for its stunning filming locations and property. Set in the Welsh countryside, the main story unfolds against the backdrop of a looming stately home that exists in real life. Whitson Court takes up its residency in South Wales’ Goldcliff, Newport and is a Grade II listed country house. Posing as Eve’s character, Fran’s mansion in the thriller, it opened its doors to sitting rooms across the globe and showed off all its glorious grounds that included many a hidden treasure.

Believed to have been designed by John Nash for the High Sheriff of Monmouthshire, William Phillips, around 1791, the impressive building lived many lives before it appeared as the fictional Maybury Court for the 2025 series. Standing tall on three stories, the house was predominantly privately owned; however, it did act as public property on a few occasions throughout the decades.

In the early 20th century, Whitson Court was converted into a convent and Christian college before being transferred back into private hands years later. The property and its grounds also once housed an array of exotic wildlife. A local zoo attraction was erected in the 60s and 70s, housing the likes of monkeys, lions, bears, reptiles, flamingos and wild macaws. However, Whiston Zoo was closed down in 1980, following which the animals were rehomed and taken off the property.

What is The Guest about?

Documenting the blossoming toxic relationship between wealthy interior designer Fran and her newly hired cleaner Ria, played by Casualty’s Gabrielle, the thriller tracks a series of unfortunate events before it unveils a dirty secret Fran and her business partner-turned-lover are willing to kill more than once to protect. According to the BBC’s official synopsis, the dazzling thriller tells the story of a cleaner who, "becomes captivated by her wealthy employer's charismatic influence".

© BBC / Quay Street Productions / Simon Ridgway Ria the cleaner finds herself embroiled in a toxic relationship with her boss Fran

It continues: "As their intense friendship grows and secrets emerge, their relationship spirals into a dangerous psychological game where nothing is quite what it seems." The series was produced by Quay Street Productions, the same company that released the likes of The Stolen Girl starring Holliday Grainger, Michelle Keegan’s Fool Me Once and After The Flood.