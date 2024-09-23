Fool Me Once producers announce new BBC drama with Broadchurch star - details

Following the success of Fool Me Once, Quay Street Productions are working on a BBC thriller series. Described as an "addictive, fast-paced story," The Guest will consist of four hour-long episodes. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

Led by Broadchurch star Eve Myles and The Pact's Gabrielle Creevy, the BBC's latest drama examines the "toxic" relationship between business owner, Fran, and her employee, Ria.

© Getty Eve Myles has starred in Broadchurch and Hijack

The synopsis reads: "Ria has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she might actually want from the world. So, when she starts cleaning for Fran, she's intoxicated by this confident and self-assured woman who encourages her to take control of her life and, when Ria flourishes, an intense friendship is forged.

"However, when Fran's advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots. What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat-and-mouse. But just who is playing who?"

Have you watched Fool Me Once yet?

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, has also teased what's to come. "The Guest is a hugely entertaining, deftly plotted thriller that will have viewers gripped," she said.

"After the fantastic, five-star response to the tender and life-affirming Men Up, we're delighted to join forces again with Matthew Barry and Quay Street Productions on another Welsh-set drama, alongside this fantastic cast."

© Anne Binckebanck The Gold's Emun Elliott will appear in The Guest

The show's writer, Matthe Barry added: "I'm beyond excited to be re-teaming with Nicola, Davina and the whole team at Quay Street Productions and the BBC to bring The Guest to life. As well as being an exciting thriller, at its core this is an examination of class, social mobility and the growing disparity between those at the top and bottom of our society."

Joining leads Eve Myles and Gabrielle Creevy is an impressive line-up. Slow Horses actor Sion Daniel Young, The Gold's Emun Elliott, Friday Night Dinner's Bethan Mary-James, and House of the Dragon's Julian Lewis Jones are billed to star. Additionally, The Tattooist of Auschwitz's Joseph Ollman, Game of Thrones' Clive Russell and Missing You's Catherine Ayers will appear in the series.

© ITV Quay Street Productions has also worked on After The Flood, starring Sophie Rundle

Quay Street Productions, which was set up by award-winning producer Nicola Shindler in 2021, has worked on a number of popular TV series. Alongside Fool Me Once (2024), QSP also counts After The Flood (2024) and Men Up (2023) among its ever-growing portfolio.

In February 2024, it was also announced that Quay Street would adapt two of Harlan Coben's novels for the screen. The first – Missing You – follows Detective Kat Donovan who discovers her former fiancé Josh's photo on a dating app years after he disappeared. The second – Run Away – focuses on Simon, a man hoping to save his run-away daughter after finding her strung out on drugs in a city park.