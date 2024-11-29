Gethin Jones' new life in Manchester following 'adoption' plans

TV star Gethin Jones upped sticks and relocated to Altrincham in south Manchester back in 2022 having previously lived in London.

The Cardiff-born presenter has since adapted to his new digs and appears to have made Manchester his new home.

© Getty Images Gethin relocated to Manchester

It wasn't smooth sailing for the former Blue Peter presenter when he originally relocated from the Big Smoke. When Gethin, 46, first moved, he had to temporarily stay with a friend as his new digs weren't available to move into.

During an appearance on Morning Live, he candidly shared: "I'm staying with a friend in Manchester at the moment until my new digs are ready, so it's whichever part of the sofa I'm allowed to sit on [for] an evening.

"But I've got the Morning Live sofa, and the view from that is gorgeous."

Elsewhere, he gushed about his relocation, explaining how Manchester now felt like "home". He added that the new Morning Live studio also felt like their "own home".

© BBC Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones on Morning Live

The BBC relocated the show in a bid to create more programmes outside of London. While it was originally due to join Breakfast at MediaCity in Salford, a decision was made to use a new studio in the ABC Buildings in Manchester instead.

Although the former Strictly Come Dancing star hasn't shared a detailed glimpse of his new property, he has spoken about how he's adjusted to life in the north-west. Chatting to The Times in April, he revealed: "Since moving to Manchester, I've become a frequent visitor to the Lake and Peak Districts."

© Instagram The presenter enjoys going for motorbike rides

He continued: "I drive a Bonneville motorbike and I love going over the Snake Pass near Glossop, where it's often freezing cold. It's one of my favourite things to do and I'll go to a pub for a nice meal before coming back."

While the presenter currently lives alone, he has previously spoken about his wish to one adopt. "I've always wanted to adopt. I always wanted to have kids, but adopt too," he told The Mirror in December last year.



Gethin previously lived in London in a swanky two-bedroom apartment. The property featured an open-plan living space with a modern kitchen and a well-lit lounge spruced up with a teal velvet sofa and artwork.

Despite easily adjusting to city life, Gethin has previously spoken about his wish to live somewhere coastal. In an interview with The Yorkshire Post, the Welsh presenter said he'd love to live "by the sea, on the beach." He continued: "The dream home would be stepping out of the house and feeling sand on my bare feet."

Gethin's previous properties

© Instagram Gethin has previously spoken about his wish to live near the sea

Before relocating to London, Gethin lived in Cardiff in a two-bedroom flat which he purchased for £90,000 in 2003.

He later moved to London due to work commitments. Gethin lived in an old hospital which was built in the early 18th century. "It has bags of character, and it's set over three floors. It has high ceilings and an amazing iron spiral staircase that leads from the lounge to the master bedroom," he previously told The Yorkshire Post.