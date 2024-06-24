Clarkson's Farm star Gerald inundated with support after show reveals cancer update

Clarkson's Farm star Gerald Cooper has been inundated with supportive messages from fans after the show shared an update on his health following his prostate cancer diagnosis last year.

The official social media page for the popular Amazon Prime documentary revealed that the stone wall specialist is "healthy and happy" after receiving cancer treatment.

The sweet photo sees Gerald in high spirits as he beams at the camera whilst donning a wool jumper. The caption read: "A healthy and happy Gerald!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their joy at the news, with one person writing: "So happy he's doing well!" while another added: "Great news, all the best Gerald with your recovery."

The hit series documents Jeremy Clarkson's attempt to run a 1,000-acre Diddly Squat farm in the Cotswolds. After the show premiered in 2021, Gerald very quickly became a favourite among fans, who were heartbroken when he revealed his diagnosis, with Jeremy left "terrified" and "bewildered" by the news.

Gerald is a fan favourite on the show, which also stars Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan

"I've been phoning around, doctors and things I know, and his odds are really good but it's scaring him to death," Jeremy explained during an early episode of series three.

He continued: "I know he doesn't understand and he’s bewildered because, for obvious reasons, somebody said, 'Look, I'm sorry it's cancer', and that's all he heard. He's desperately upset, terrified. Poor man."

The series follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a 1,000-acre farm

Later on in the series, the former Top Gear star confirmed that Gerald was doing better after undergoing surgery, telling his co-star Kaleb Cooper: "The word is he's on the mend," to which Kaleb replied: "That's what we like to hear, there are a few walls that fell down so we need him to be back at it."

Jeremy agreed, adding: "I know we do want him back."

Thankfully, the series ended on a happy note when it was revealed that Gerald was cancer-free and able to return to work at the West Oxfordshire farm.

© Amazon Series three premiered earlier this year

Sharing his appreciation of his co-stars, Gerald said in the last episode. "I would like to thank everybody, all the film crew, and all my friends here. All of you have been so kind to me and my family and thank you very much."