BBC makes big change to show - one year after Michael Mosley's death

Over a year on from Dr Michael Mosley's tragic death aged 67, the BBC have announced it will be bringing back one of his popular TV programmes. The organisation has confirmed that rather than replacing Dr Michael with a sole presenter, three separate names will be hosting Just One Thing.

The series, which started as a podcast, focuses on Dr Michael's theory that altering a single part of your life can have a huge impact on your health and wellbeing, from ingesting more beetroot to getting more sunshine. Only two episodes of the show were recorded before Michael who was found dead in June last year in a rocky area of Agia Marina.

© Getty Images Zoe Ball will be one of the three hosts of the show

The stars who will be hosting the programme are BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host Zoe Ball, Mastermind star Clive Myrie, and The One Show's Roman Kemp. Each presenter will lead four episodes, and the show will see them travel to a different part of the UK to test ideas with individuals and communities. They will test out evidence-based advice, such as laughing to boost brain health and gardening to help your gut.

© Stuart C. Wilson Roman Kemp will also be one of the presenters

Lindsay Bradbury, commissioner for BBC Daytime, told The Sun: “This new series of Just One Thing builds on the legacy of the brilliance of Michael. It will offer very surprising takeaway tips on how we can try and improve our lives with minimum input for maximum rewards.”

© Ian West - PA Images, Getty Clive Myrie is also set to host the show

A heartbreaking loss

One year on from his death, Dr Michael's family described the past year as "the hardest of our lives."

© Shutterstock Dr Michael Mosley filmed two episodes of the show prior to his death

"It's hard to believe that a year has passed since we lost Michael," his widow Clare wrote on Instagram. "Not a day goes by without thinking of him - his warmth, his laughter, his endless curiosity about the world, and his deep love for our family.

This past year has been the hardest of our lives. Navigating the loss of someone so central to our hearts and our home has changed everything. We have missed him in the big moments and the small ones. But we have also felt incredibly supported."

She added that the "outpouring of love, stories and memories from so many of you" online had "meant more than we can ever say. We have taken real comfort in knowing just how many lives Michael touched - not only through his work, but through his kindness, humour, and deep desire to help people live well for longer."

Dr Michael's legacy

Despite his passing, Michael's family have been passionate about continuing Dr Michael's legacy. In May, they announced a new Michael Mosley Memorial Research Fund, to help to appoint a dedicated research scientist to help improve the metabolic health of the nation.

A clinical research fellowship will be established to honour his memory in partnership with King's College London and the Chronic Disease Research Foundation.

The family statement continued: "We are trying, as a family to look forward. To carry on the work Michael was so passionate about. To live with purpose and joy, as he would have wanted us to."

In their one-year anniversary message, Mrs Mosley and her family thanked "everyone who has reached out, shared their grief, and carried us with their compassion." They noted: "Your messages, letters and acts of remembrance have helped us through the darkest days."