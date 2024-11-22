The One Show descends into chaos as Alex Jones makes hilarious on-air blunder: 'It's been a long day'

Alex Jones will no doubt be looking forward to enjoying the weekend with her children following a week presenting on The One Show.

However, on Friday's edition, the normally calm and collected presenter ended up causing a little bit of chaos as she accidentally fumbled her words. Following a segment on a new photography exhibition featuring the iconic singer Prince, Alex went to tell viewers details of where to visit.

"And the exhibition, which is free to visit," she started as she tripped over her words, slyly quipping to co-host Roman Kemp: "What am I saying?" prompting a laugh from him.

Roman then teased: "Try again, wait, wait, wait," but more chaos was yet to come.

After successfully giving all the details, Alex went to move onto the accompanying book, however, she mispronounced it, instead saying "puck" causing Roman to fall over laughing as Alex put her head in her hands.

"It's been a long day," she joked after the hilarious moment.

While Alex is known for her slick presenting style, moments like this prove how tricky live television can be.

Back in 2021, the mum-of-three caused hilarity as she accidentally broke part of the set while hosting alongside Harry Judd after returning from her maternity leave.

When the star placed her hand on the end of her seat, it broke apart. "Oops, the sofa has come apart, ah I'm back for two seconds," she teased, while Harry quipped: "It's her first show back - apologies!"

Earlier this year, Alex confirmed her commitment to the show, sharing with Bella magazine: "I can't even believe I'm still there. I just go in, do the job and hope no one notices I'm still there. I just love it.

"People ask a lot: 'What do you want to do next? Don't you want to do a big entertainment show?' I'm like: 'What do you mean?' I'm really happy."

She continued: "All new projects are exciting and a new challenge but actually it would be really amiss of anybody to overlook the bread and butter.

"All the extra bits are really fun and exciting but actually for me longevity is key. I want to be there. Being the main breadwinner, I want to be able to provide security for the children."