Camp Rock stars' transformations 17 years after the original — who's returning for Camp Rock 3?

It's official, Camp Rockers (Mitchie-ites? Connecters?): one of Disney's most popular musical franchises is returning for a third film. The beloved Camp Rock, one of 2008's biggest hits on the Disney Channel, will be revived with Camp Rock 3, officially greenlit by the studio and beginning production this week in Vancouver. It was announced that its original leads, Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers (Kevin, Joe and Nick), will serve as executive producers on the project as well.

Per Deadline, the official plot for the third film reads: "The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances."

Ayo Davis, the President of Disney Branded Television, shared in a statement: "Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day. Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."

Take a look at the cast of the original Camp Rock now, 17 years after the original, and who we know is returning…

© Getty Images Demi Lovato aka Mitchie Torres Demi Lovato, now 33, broke out into pop and TV superstardom thanks to Camp Rock and her other Disney Channel project, Sonny with a Chance. She has since become a celebrated musician, particularly with hits like "Skyscraper," "Heart Attack," "Cool for the Summer," and "Sorry Not Sorry." While Demi is a producer, so far, she is not attached to star in the film.



© Getty Images Joe Jonas aka Shane Gray The lead singer of Connect 3, now 36, became a sensation of his own with his brothers. After a string of success in the aughts, they went on a hiatus, allowing Joe to pursue his career forward with his band DNCE, releasing the global hit "Cake by the Ocean." The brothers reunited in 2019, going to No. 1 with their comeback, "Sucker," and now, Joe will be back for Camp Rock 3.



© Getty Images Kevin Jonas aka Jason Gray The fellow Connect 3-er, now 37, followed his band to success before their 2012 hiatus. He then married Danielle Jonas, spawning their two-season reality series Married to Jonas that same year. Now as a dad-of-two, he tours the world with his brothers as part of the new Jonas Brothers, and will return to Camp Rock 3 as Jason.



© Getty Images Nick Jonas aka Nate Gray Nick, now 33, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers, found the most success as a soloist thanks to his smash hit "Jealous" in 2014 and the success of his solo studio albums, which were top 10 hits. He also found fame as an actor, especially with the 2017 box office hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He is now married to Priyanka Chopra, sharing a daughter with her, and will, yes, return as Nate.



© Getty Images Meaghan Jette Martin aka Tess Tyler Meaghan Jette Martin, now 33, followed Camp Rock up with a main role in the show 10 Things I Hate About You, and has continued to act in film and TV. However, she's mainly found success on the stage since moving to the UK, as well as a voice for a variety of video games like the Kingdom Hearts franchise and Until Dawn. Unfortunately, Tess Tyler is not currently slated to return to the franchise.



© Getty Images Alyson Stoner aka Caitlyn Gellar Alyson Stoner, now 32, has embraced a career behind-the-scenes since the Camp Rock films, more so turning to voice acting for the Kingdom Hearts video games and the show Phineas and Ferb. They've also worked extensively as a musician and dancer and announced this year the release of their memoir, Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything, chronicling the ups and downs of life as a child star. So far, Alyson is not attached to return.



© Getty Images Maria Canals-Barrera aka Connie Torres Maria Canals-Barrera, now 58, may be a Camp Rock OG, but to most Disney Channel fans, she's always been Theresa Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place. She's also found success voicing Hawkgirl in the DC franchise and Sunset Boulevardez in the Proud Family shows. And apart from the Jonases, Maria is the only other original star confirmed to return for Camp Rock 3.



Who else will star in Camp Rock 3?

The newest additions to the franchise include Sherry Cola as Lark, Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie, and Ava Jean as Madison.