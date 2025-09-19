Viewers jaws 'on the floor' after hit drama returns with 'truly incredible' 1st episode

Viewers who tuned into the season four premiere of Apple TV's hit newsroom drama, The Morning Show, have hailed the opening episode as "truly incredible TV". The series, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is set in the brutal world of morning television and follows the anchors and producers of a popular programme on the fictional network, UBA. The highly anticipated fourth installment returned to screens this week, with the addition of five new cast members: Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

Sharing her thoughts on the new season, HELLO!'s Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid, said it was "absolutely worth" the two-year wait. "Thanks to my job, I was lucky enough to get early screeners, and I inhaled every episode," she said. "Jennifer Aniston is on top form, and I loved how this series dug even deeper into the characters' family dynamics. Karen Pittman finally gets more to do, which is such a joy to watch. The addition of Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons brings a whole new layer of drama, while some familiar faces make a welcome return."

© Apple TV+ Jennifer Aniston stars as Alex Levy What are viewers saying about the show? Taking to social media, viewers praised the opening episode as "intense" and "wild", with one person writing: "This is truly incredible TV, how they kick the season off like this?!?" Another fan penned: "Wild episode! Can't believe it had been 2 years since the last season," while a third commented: "First episode of #TheMorningShow had my jaw to the floor!" Other fans said that the drama-filled first episode had them "stressing out already". One person remarked, "I just started the episode and it's stressing me out already, welcome back," while another hailed the drama as "one of the best shows out," adding, "SO GOOD".

WATCH: The trailer for The Morning Show season 4

© Apple TV+ Season four picks up after UBA's merger What is The Morning Show season 4 about? Season four follows the aftermath of UBA's merger with a rival network into a new media company known as UBA-NBN. Now, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America, according to the synopsis. It continues: "In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?"

© Apple TV+ Jeremy Irons has joined the cast Who stars in season 4? Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon lead the cast as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. They're joined by Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Charlie 'Chip' Black, Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, Greta Lee as Stella Bak, Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter and Jon Hamm as Paul Marks. Season four welcomes five new cast members, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Academy Award winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.