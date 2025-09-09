I'm a TV fanatic – here are 8 shows I can't wait to watch this fall

I'm a news and features writer for HELLO! and am also somewhat of a professional TV watcher. I love television and the best time of year for both new seasons and cozy rewatches is the fall. While the summer is spent on-the-go or catching up on season seven of Love Island USA and season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty, autumn is made for restful evenings at home in front of the TV. As we enter autumn and spend more time indoors, I can't wait to snuggle up on the couch for some of my favorite television shows.

And I'm not a newcomer when it comes to TV, you can trust my recommendations. Growing up, my dad worked in local television and jokingly implored my siblings and I to sit in front of the TV and watch the commercials he edited. I've always had a favorite TV show of the month and often answer the question, "Have you seen X" with "I've watched everything." Without further ado, here are the 10 shows I can't wait to watch this fall.

1/ 8 The Morning Show, season four Premiering on September 17, The Morning Show is a deliciously fall show. The epitome of workplace drama, it follows employees of a morning news show as they face the ever changing world around us. I love The Morning Show for its campy drama, jealousy provoking sets, and iconic cast. As HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor, Nicki Morris said: "Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon really are the ultimate TV duo. Both Hollywood actresses deliver powerhouse performances in this addictive drama. Bring on season four!" The end of season three found Jennifer's character, Alex Levy, leading a surprising merger between UBA and their competitor network, NBN. The upcoming season welcomes Marion Cotillard, Aaron Pierre, and William Jackson Harper.

2/ 8 © Courtesy of Apple Slow Horses, season five Last year, I binged all available seasons of Apple TV+'s Slow Horses in a few weeks. The plot, described to me at length by my dad, seemed uninteresting at first. But, after finally giving it a shot, I was instantly hooked. Season five airs on September 24 and dives into the misfit British intelligence agents stuck in the MI5 department known as Slough House. Starring Oscar winning actor Gary Oldman, as well as Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden, the fifth season focuses on tech nerd Roddy Ho's glamorous new girlfriend and the bizarre incidents occurring across London. I can't wait to tune in.

3/ 8 © AppleTV+ Loot, season three I think the most underrated comedy on TV is Loot. The Apple TV+ show starring Maya Rudolph enters its third season on October 17. Loot follows Molly Wells, a recent divorcee of a tech billionaire played by Adam Scott, as she reengages with her charitable foundation with her $87 billion fortune. Molly starts working with a quirky team of do-gooders – played by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, and Nat Faxon – and learns about the lives of normal people. Maya is at her best in this role which showcases her physical comedy skills and her serious acting chops. I love it so much and can't wait until October 17 for the upcoming season!

4/ 8 © Alamy Stock Photo Gilmore Girls Look, fall is the best time for a rewatch. And, there is no better season than fall to head to Stars Hollow. I was only five years old when Gilmore Girls premiered, so the mother-daughter show has been a part of my life for longer than it was on air. The dramedy, which stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, embodies fall better than any other television show in history. With scenes that transport crispy air into my New York apartment and dialogue that never gets old, Gilmore Girls is the cozy blanket I return to every autumn. I can quote many episodes in full, it's a show that never, ever gets old.

5/ 8 © Getty The West Wing Another show that I look forward to rewatching as September rolls around is The West Wing. A political show about the good old days, the Aaron Sorkin drama follows Jed Bartlet's White House and his staff. It perfected the walk and talk, with actors like Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, and Allison Janney performing long-winded monologues as they navigate the halls of the White House. The West Wing is a show that both my mom and I binge, sending texts back and forth as we get to our favorite episodes. It's a perfect storyline for anyone yearning for a time with slower news, flip phones, and deeply kind politicians.

6/ 8 © ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Nobody Wants This, season two Netflix's Nobody Wants This season two premieres on October 23. The first season of the romantic comedy was a smash hit, having been watched over 65.9 million as of late August 2025. Nobody Wants This follows Joanne (played by Kristen Bell), an agnostic podcast host, and Noah (played by Adam Brody), an unconventional but hot rabbi, who fall in love despite their different lives and faiths. Both Adam and Kristen were nominated for Emmys for their performances in the show that stole my heart and attention. My favorite line from season one is when Noah tells Joanne: "I'm on your side. I can handle you." Swoon!

7/ 8 © Disney General Entertainment Con Scandal I just started rewatching this political drama by the prolific creator, Shonda Rhimes, and it is so good. Scandal, which stars Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, follows political mastermind and fixer Olivia Pope as she deals with the many problems of the Washington, D.C. elite. And as with every Shonda series, there is a bit of sex and romance added to the plot. Olivia is romantically linked to the president. There are a million plot twists and gasp worthy moments, making it the perfect show for a spooky season.