Inside Marion Cotillard's off-screen relationship with 'supportive' Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston

Marion Cotillard is one of five new cast members joining the fourth season of Apple TV+'s hit newsroom drama, The Morning Show, which is set in the cutthroat world of morning television and follows the anchors and producers of a popular show on the fictional network, UBA. The French actress, known for her roles in Inception, La Vie en Rose and The Dark Knight Rises, joins the drama's stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who lead the cast as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson.

HELLO!'s Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid, is a big fan of the series. Teasing the new episodes, she said: "I can't believe we had to wait two years for this season - but it was absolutely worth it. Thanks to my job, I was lucky enough to get early screeners, and I inhaled every episode. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are on top form, and I loved how this series dug even deeper into the characters' family dynamics. Karen Pittman finally gets more to do, which is such a joy to watch. The addition of Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons brings a whole new layer of drama, while some familiar faces make a welcome return. Each season just keeps getting better, and I really hope we're not left waiting another two years for the next one."

© Apple TV+ Marion Cotillard portrays Celine Dumont, UBA's latest board president, in The Morning Show

Marion portrays Celine Dumont, UBA's latest board president, who joins the team following Alex's proposed merger with a rival network. While it might be Marion's first time working with Jennifer, the pair first crossed paths around 18 years ago during the Allied star's first awards season in Los Angeles. While the dynamic between colleagues at UBA is always complex, what is Marion's relationship with Jennifer like off-screen? Keep reading for all we know…

Marion praises "warm and smart" Jennifer and Reese

During a recent interview with ABC, Marion opened up about her "amazing" experience filming season four, explaining how she knew she would be welcomed by her "warm and smart" co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. "I knew that I would be welcome and have an amazing experience," said Marion. "I knew that Jen Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, I could feel they were warm and smart. I expected all of this, and when I got there, my journey and experience was even more vibrant and greater. It was truly an amazing experience that I had with all those people."

WATCH: The teaser trailer for season 4 of The Morning Show

Marion praises Jennifer as a "beautiful" soul

In a recent interview with Glamour, Marion praised Jennifer as a "beautiful soul", who is "always taking care of people around her". "I really, really enjoyed getting to work with her and hang out. Jen and Reese are very supportive women," added the 49-year-old actress.

© WireImage Marion praised her "warm and smart" co-stars

Jennifer calls Marion a "walking beam of sunshine"

During the same interview, Marion also noted Jennifer as someone who has empowered her to embrace a new decade as she prepares to turn 50, adding that the Horrible Bosses star has "aged so gracefully".

© Getty Images Marion praised Jennifer as a "beautiful soul"

In response to Marion's comments, Jennifer said, "That means so much to me. We didn't have that [those kinds of role models growing up]. And I think as far as ageing gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want. But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are," said the Friends star, who went on to describe Marion as a "walking beam of sunshine".

Jennifer said: "It means a lot to me to hear that from Marion, who I think is a walking beam of sunshine and love and beauty and talent."