Viewers 'hooked' as hit sci-fi drama returns: 'Friday now belongs to Apple'

mFans have been overjoyed as Apple TV+ has finally dropped the third season of its hit sci-fi drama, Invasion, which deals with an alien invasion on Earth and how it affects the lives of ordinary people. The second season ended on a cliffhanger as Trevante Cole (Shamier Anderson) entered a portal to the aliens' mothership, where he met up with Caspar Morrow (Billy Barrett) and the pair started to navigate its corridors in a hope to end the ongoing occupation. Mitsuki Yamato (Shioli Kutsuna) also collapsed after using her psychic abilities to keep the portal open.

Fans have been left on the edge of their seats since October 2023 when the final episode aired, and it appears for many the payoff has been worth the wait. Thousands tuned in for the opening episode of the third season, The Ones We Leave Behind, after a two-year wait and many were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts.

Fan reaction

Many viewers revealed that they were "hooked" with the series following its opening episode. One enthused: "I'm not ready for the world to end but I am ready to binge this. The first season had me hooked," while a second added: "Very mad show. Then I clocked season 3 of invasion. APPLE got me locked in."

© Apple TV+ Fans have been waiting for the series for two years and they're loving its return

A third opined: "Friday now belongs to Apple with #Foundation and #Invasion," while a fourth commented: "Third series of Invasion on Apple. Really enjoyed the first two and first episode of S3 warming up nicely," and a fifth said: "Invasion on Apple TV+ is so good, omg I'm inspired."

Who stars in Invasion?

The hit series features Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction) as Aneesha Malik, a woman dealing with her husband's infidelity at the time of the alien invasion. Also joining the cast is Canadian actor Shamier Anderson as Trevante Cole, a former military officer who served in Afghanistan and Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool) as Mitsuki Yamato, a woman with supernatural abilities.

© Apple TV+ Shamier Anderson stars in the series

The series also features Billy Barratt (Mr Selfridge) as Caspar Morrow, a young student from the United Kingdom; and Enver Gjokaj (Dollhouse) as Clark Evans, who is fighting to save his planet from the aliens. Jurassic Park icon Sam Neill starred in the pilot episode, as Jim Bell Tyson, the local sheriff for a small American town.