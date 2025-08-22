Grey's Anatomy star's 4-part crime show that 'keeps you guessing' is your next binge

Did you miss Six Four when it first aired on ITV back in 2023? The Scottish-set crime drama featured a star-studded cast including Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd, Line of Duty's Brian McCardie and Sherlock actress Vinette Robinson.

There's no worries if you did miss the show the first time around, as it's now been confirmed that Disney+ has picked up the show. The four-part series has been hailed by fans as a gritty drama that "keeps you guessing" right up to the end and is based on Hideo Yokoyama's novel of the same name, which was first published in 2012.

While the book took place in Japan, the show was instead set in Glasgow and allowed Kevin to use his natural accent, something which surprised many viewers, who were used to the star's American accent in ABC's Grey's Anatomy, in which he's starred in since 2008.

© ITV Studios The popular series is now streaming on Disney+

The synopsis for the series reads: "Chris (McKidd) and Michelle (Robinson) are parents to a missing child, but a wider conspiracy may link the father (James Cosmo) of another missing child to Chris' brother, Philip (Andrew Whipp).

Reaction to the series

Six Four was positively received, with a review in the Evening Standard praising the show for its "excellent performances" as well as avoiding "filler" content allowing viewers to focus on "four powerful episodes full of twists and turns".

© ITV Studios Fans said that more crime shows needed to be like Six Four

On social media, one fan said: "This Scottish crime drama will keep you guessing until the very last moment," while another joked: "I have never felt quite as 'seen' in a TV show as Kevin McKidd's character in Six Four fighting an ironing board and then falling over putting his socks on. Representing the 50 year old."

A third stated: "Viewers could do with more TV dramas made to this standard."

Who stars in Six Four?

Leading the cast is Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd, who plays DC Chris O'Neill, a police officer whose daughter is missing. He stars alongside Vinette Robinson, who plays his on-screen wife, Michelle O'Neill, a former undercover police officer. The actress has also appeared in Doctor Who, Sherlock and Black Mirror.

© ITV Studios The late Brian McHardie from Line of Duty also starred in the series

They're joined by James Cosmo (Wonder Woman, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) as Jim Mackie, a lawyer and the father of another missing girl, Brian McCardie (Line of Duty) as Bill Martin, a security contractor and former Special Branch officer and Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts), as Robert Wallace, a Justice Minister in the Scottish Government who wants to become First Minister.

Rounding out the cast are Toby Stephens (Die Another Day) as Piers Fields-Turner, a former criminal who knows Michelle, Selin Hizli (Am I Being Unreasonable?) as Samantha Wishart, a journalist who had an affair with Chris and Andrew Whipp (Death in Paradise) as ACC Philip O'Neill, the older brother of Chris.