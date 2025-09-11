Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden secretly welcome first baby - report

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have welcomed their first child, according to reports. The Little Women actor, 31, and her husband, 35, were reportedly spotted pushing a buggy earlier this month in London. The news comes just months after Saoirse's pregnancy broke when photographs obtained by MailOnline, showed her with a baby bump while strolling in Islington, London, and their beloved dog, Fran. HELLO! has reached out to representatives of both Saoirse and Jack for further comment.

After her pregnancy was revealed earlier this year, the actor stepped out for Paris Fashion Week, appearing at Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show at Palais Des Papes in Avignon in a highly elegant emerald-black gown with her baby bump on full display.

Jack and Saoirse's relationship timeline

After five years together, the Mary Queen of Scots co-stars first sparked engagement rumours in July 2023, when Jack posted a photo of his Oscar-nominated partner wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring. It was confirmed by Register of Scottish Civil Marriages records that Jack and Saoirse had said 'I do' at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office last year, keeping tight-lipped about their special day spent with family and friends.

The Scottish actor, who recently appeared in Slow Horses, met Saoirse in 2017 on the set of Mary Queen of Scots, where he played Lord Darnley, the ill-fated husband of Queen Mary, portrayed by the Oscar-nominated Irish actress. Looking back on filming Mary Queen of Scots, Jack admitted he had been considering stepping away from acting before witnessing his future wife's remarkable presence on set.

© Getty Jack Lowden and Saoirse Ronan married in an intimate ceremony in 2024

"There was me thinking about stopping because I felt self-conscious or like I didn't know how to do it," he told The Sunday Times earlier this year. "And then watching [Saoirse] carry the weight of a huge film like that with ease and grace and majesty. It was remarkable to watch. She makes it look so easy, like breathing. It was totally inspiring."

Home life

© Getty Images Saoirse debuted her baby bump earlier this year during the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 at Palais Des Papes

The couple live in a stunning, multi-million-pound townhouse in North London's Islington neighbourhood with their dog, Fran. They also own property in Cork, Ireland, after purchasing a home there in 2020. Their London property is a three-bedroom Victorian end-of-terrace home and offers the perfect base for when the stars' work brings them to the English capital.