AppleTV+ drops 'fantastic news' about Gary Oldman's award-winning crime drama Slow Horses

Slow Horses has received the green light for a seventh season – before season five has even aired.

Sir Gary Oldman leads the cast in the hugely successful spy thriller, which is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novel series and was first released in 2022. Fans loved the news, which was shared on social media, with one calling it "fab news" and another joking: "Keep them coming."

© Courtesy of Apple Gary Oldman in Slow Horses

Award-winning actor Gary, who was recently knighted in the King’s Birthday Honors for services to drama, plays Jackson Lamb, the talented but cantankerous leader of Slough House, the dumping ground of MI5 for spies who have made career-ending mistakes.

Apple TV+ shared the release date for the new season, revealing fans can tune into the first two episodes on Wednesday, September 24. New episodes will air weekly after that until October 22.Season six was confirmed in 2024.

© Apple TV+ Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Saskia Reeves, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Jack Lowden will all return for season five

The seventh season will be adapted from the novel Best Actors, which follows Lamb and his team as "they seek to neutralize a mole at the heart of the British Government before they can bring down the state".

Jack Lowden also stars as agent River Cartwright and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner.

© Apple Jack Lowden has been in the show since 2022

Slow Horses won an Emmy in 2024 for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series while Gary was nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes, Emmys and BAFTA.

First look images for season five were released earlier in June, including one of a serious-looking Lamb in the midst of a phone call in a cafe, and another of a fearful looking Shirley Dander (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) and Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) standing in a dimly-lit street.

© Apple Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander and Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish in Slow Horses

In season five, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected," reads the synopsis.

Reprising their roles alongside Gary, Jack and Kristen are Saskia Reeves as Catherine, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley.

Also returning for the new season are Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce, while Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed joins as a special guest star.

The actor told HELLO! in June that he will be playing the Mayor of London in the Apple TV+ spy drama.

© Apple TV+ Nick Mohammed will play the Mayor of London

"All I can say is that I'm in it. I've filmed it, it was a joy," Nick told us.

"I love that show and I've loved the books, actually, since the start, so to get to audition for it was a real delight. It's out in September and I play the Mayor of London, but I can't reveal anything else, sadly," adding: "But it was really fun."