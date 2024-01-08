Exclusive: Abbott Elementary season three will be 'tumultuous', says Lisa Ann Walter

ABC's hit comedy Abbott Elementary will return on February 7, 2024 for its third season – and fans should prepare for a "tumultuous" time.

"The first episode is a double episode, and it's incredible, so much happens I can't even begin to tell you," Lisa Ann Walter, who stars as Melissa Schemmenti in the series, told HELLO! at the 2024 Golden Globes. "You can't miss it because it has lots of surprises – and lots of tumultuous stuff. They wrote the hell out of it, and that's what I can tell you."

And as for Melissa's journey this season, all Lisa would say was "watch the premiere episode, just watch it".

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Lisa Ann Walter attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

Abbott Elementary season three will air on February 7, 2024 on ABC at 9/8c.

Lisa stars in the series alongside creator Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Janelle James, and previously told HELLO! of the love she has for Quinta, who put her foot down and insisted Lisa be cast as teacher Melissa during the casting process.

© Getty Images Lisa stars as teacher Ms Schemmenti in Abbott Elementary

"Quinta was very firm about casting choices, even when she was told, 'Maybe go to someone who is known more,'" Lisa told HELLO! in January 2023. "People knew who I was and I had fans at the network, but Quinta said, 'She is it, there is no one more right.' Sometimes, you have to continue being the actor you know you are, and remind the town."

Abbott Elementary is an American mockumentary sitcom television series that follows a series of elementary teachers in a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.

The show has been a critical and ratings hit and has been renewed for a third season, returning in February after the WGA and SAG strikes forced the show to be postponed.

It won three Globes in 2023 but despite two nominations in 2024, lost to The Bear. It has also won two Emmys, and is nominated for five at this year's ceremony, taking place on January 15, 2024.