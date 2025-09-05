Exclusive: The Office's Oscar Nuñez reveals what former co-stars think about The Paper

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Office's Oscar Nuñez reveals what former co-stars think about The Paper – Exclusive
Oscar Nuñez reprises his role as accountant Oscar Martinez in Sky's new mockumentary sitcom, The Paper, which comes from the creator of The Office, Greg Daniels

Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisDeputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
The Office (US) star Oscar Nuñez has revealed what his former co-stars think of him reprising his role of Oscar Martinez in Sky's new mockumentary sitcom, The Paper. The new series, which comes from The Office (US) creator Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, follows the same documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch as they find a new subject: a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient) leads the cast alongside Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) and Tim Key (The Ballad of Wallis Island).

Oscar Nunez reprises his role of Oscar Martinez in The Paper

Chatting with HELLO!, Oscar revealed that his former co-stars, including John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who played fan-favourite couple Jim and Pam, are "happy" for him in his latest role. "They're happy for me, I think," said the actor. "John Krasinski is on Broadway, Jenna [Fischer] is doing a play. Everyone is busy and doing things. I think they're happy for me."

The Paper is available to watch on Sky and NOW. 

