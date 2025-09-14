Thriller fans should put Downton Abbey star's 'spine-tingling' 6-part series on their watchlists

Calling all thriller fans! Paramount+ have just dropped a chilling new six-part series, and it could be your next binge-watch. The series, titled Playing Gracie Darling, follows a woman named Joni, whose childhood best friend mysteriously disappeared when they were 14. 27 years later, Joni, now a child psychologist, returns to her hometown when another girl mysteriously vanishes. The White Lotus star Morgana O'Reilly plays Joni, while Dame Harriet Walter (Downton Abbey) plays Joni's mum, Pattie.

I'm a sucker for a small-town thriller about mysterious disappearances, and it sounds like Playing Gracie Darling has the potential to be a gripping binge-watch. Plus, Harriet Walter clearly knows a good script when she sees one, having appeared in hit shows such as Succession, Ted Lasso, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light and more. Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

© Sarah Enticknap/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Harriet Walter and Morgana O'Reilly star n Playing Gracie Darling

What is Playing Gracie Darling about?

The series, which was filmed across New South Wales, follows a woman named Joni, who returns to her hometown 27 years after the disappearance of her childhood best friend, Gracie Darling, when another girl mysteriously vanishes under similar circumstances.

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television The series follows a woman named Joni, who returns to her hometown 27 years after the disappearance of her childhood best friend, Gracie Darling

The synopsis reads: "When Joni was fourteen, her best friend Gracie Darling disappeared during a séance. Twenty-seven years later, the local kids get their kicks 'Playing Gracie Darling' – but the seemingly innocent game turns sinister when another girl disappears under eerily similar circumstances. Joni, now a child psychologist, returns to the town to confront her deep fear of the unknown and find out what really happened to Gracie that fateful night."

Who stars in Playing Gracie Darling?

Morgana O'Reilly (The White Lotus) leads the cast as Joni, alongside Dame Harriet Walter (Succession, Downton Abbey) as Pattie and Rudi Dharmalingam (The Lazarus Project) as Jay. Other cast members include Celia Pacquola (Love Me) as Ruth, Annie Maynard (Colin From Accounts) as Anita, Dan Spielman (The Code) as Peter and Anne Tenney (The Castle) as Moira.

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Viewers have praised the show as a must-watch

What have viewers said about the show?

The series has been hailed by viewers as "spine-tingling" and "binge-worthy" online. One person wrote: "What an awesome show. I binged-watched this in one night and now I want more. A must-watch," while another added: "This show really is binge-worthy. Script, sets, actors and cinematography are all exemplary & so refreshing to see new faces & rarely seen actors. Thoroughly enjoyable & recommended."

Playing Gracie Darling is available to stream on Paramount+ now.