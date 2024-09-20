Exclusive: Slow Horses star shares rare details of first meeting with Gary Oldman

Slow Horses season four is one of best yet - and one of the stars of the hit Apple TV+ show has opened up about the show's new heights of success - as well as sharing rare details about meeting the show's Oscar-winning star Gary Oldman for the very first time.

Christopher Chung, who plays Slough House's infuriating yet brilliant IT genius Roddy Ho, spoke to HELLO! about his first meeting with Gary Oldman, who plays Slough House's gross but brilliant leader, for the first time.

WATCH: Jackson Lamb and the team of Slough House are back for Slow Horses season 4

"I think my first meeting with Gary, we were doing like a big Slow Horses scene and so it wasn't like an individual [meeting]," Christopher explained. "I do remember when I booked the job and, probably the week leading up to filming, I was so anxious I didn't sleep for three days, because I would be working with an Oscar-winning actor, and then all of the anxiety slipped away as soon as I step on set with him because he is so generous and so kind."

And the scene he is most proud of? ‌"Crashing the bus," he said. "There was such a big lead up to crashing that bus. When I read it on the page, I didn't know how they were going to possibly afford to do that because it's such a big stunt and I thought that's the first one of the first things that gets cut, but when we actually made it to the day… I do all my own stunts!"

© Apple TV+ Christopher Chung in Slow Horses

Speaking about the show new-found success with season four, Christopher continued: "Its been this secret for so long and it's really nice to get a second wind of excitement… I think because you become more aware of how much the show means to people just because it's in the public consciousness, it does change the perception of what you're trying to deliver a little bit, but you try not to bring that."

Fans have been loving the new series, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss. Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Everything about #SlowHorses is effortlessly brilliant, especially Gary Oldman.

© Apple TV+ Gary Oldman in Slow Horses

"This show is truly on another level, and it's astounding how many people are overlooking one of the best series of the last decade. You’re missing out on a rare blend of wit, intrigue, and raw talent."

Posting about Christopher's character, another fan wrote: "Roddy Ho is awkwardly endearing as the oft-thwarted Romeo who never seems to score, but not for lack of trying! See if you can spot the strategically placed mistletoe. Great series."

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses

A third person added: "The mark of a truly great tv show is that each episode ends with you cursing loudly because it ended and you’re desperate to see the next one. Every episode of #SlowHorses ends that way. Just the best show with the best theme song."

In season four, Jackson Lamb and the team face a new adversary when River's grandfather David Cartwright, a famous retired spy, is pursued by a group of mercenaries determined not to leave any loose ends in their past dealings - and David is at the top of their list of people who need to stay quiet.

Interview by Rebecca Lewis