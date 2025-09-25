Outlander season 8 first look teases 'edge-of-your-seat' drama for Claire and Jamie

A teaser trailer for the eighth and final season of Outlander has officially dropped – and it looks like fans are in for a treat. The highly anticipated series, set to premiere in early 2026, promises "tender romance and the edge-of-your-seat drama", with the trailer sharing a glimpse into the heart-wrenching journey that lies ahead for Claire and Jamie. The period drama series, which first began in 2014, follows the love story between Caitríona BalfeSam Heughan

It's been over ten years since the sweeping period drama arrived on our screens, and it looks like fans won't be disappointed by the ten-episode final season, which has been a long time coming. The chemistry between Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan is electric in this addictive series. Bring on season eight!

© Robert Wilson Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan star in the long-running period drama

In season eight, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser's Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. The synopsis continues: "With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together."

It concludes: "While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun."

Outlander is set to premiere in early 2026.