James Norton reveals why he'd never accept James Bond role

He is one of the British hunks rumoured to be in the line-up for playing the new James Bond, but now, James Norton has revealed he is not going to be portraying the hunky British intelligence officer in the next installment of the franchise. The Happy Valley actor, 40, is among the likes of Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, as well as, Harris Dickinson, Tom Hardy and Jacob Elordi, who have all been hinted as contenders for the coveted role. Addressing the speculation, House of Guinness star James told The Mirror: "I think I am too old. I turned 40 this summer. There is no conversation going on. It is as if someone has a bet on in Wolverhampton and it is nonsense and I have paparazzi outside my door. It is all speculation."

When asked if he would take the opportunity, James added: "It is a difficult decision as it will change your life. I can walk down to the pub. I like my life right now." James isn't the only name on the list to speak out about their James Bond potential. Aaron simply said: "'It's not really for me to say anything," when asked about the topic by Esquire. Meanwhile, Idris quipped to RadioX DJ Chris Moyles that he was "more famous for not playing Bond" than "some of the actors who did."

Idris said: "It was definitely one of the biggest rumours. I'm arguably more famous for not playing Bond than some of the actors who did! And you know, it's been one that I've taken lightly at times. You know, everyone loves Bond. Such a fantastic character, and just to me, I found it as a compliment to be considered all those years ago," adding that he's "ancient" now.

When will the next James Bond be named?

© MGM Studios We won't find out until next year

While fans have been speculating about who is to play Bond since Daniel Craig was famously killed off in No Time To Die back in 2021, we finally have a date as to when we will find out who the lucky actor is. According to reports, it won't be until 2026 that we find out the exciting news. Director Denis Villeneuve is reported to be leading the search for the main man, which, according to Deadline, he sees as a "fresh face."

Pierce Brosnan throws his hat in the ring

© Getty Images Pierce Brosnan portrayed 007 between 1995-2002

The British actor Pierce Brosnan, who famously portrayed writer Ian Fleming's 007 agent between 1995 and 2002, hinted he'd be more than happy to reprise the role if the producers wanted an older Bond. "They know where to find me," he told the Independent when asked about the opportunity.