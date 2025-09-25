Every America's Got Talent winner — from first season to 2025

Believe it or not, but America's Got Talent has been airing since 2006. The popular hit show invites the world's most unique talents, regardless of age, country, or skill set, to hit the stage for a chance to win not only a hefty one-million-dollar grand prize, but to also get their own headlining show in Las Vegas. As the contestants give it their all, judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel (at least, this season) offer their honest feedback and even have the option to press their "X" buttons if they're tired of an act. If one of the judges or the host Terry Crews loves an act, they each have the once-in-a-season chance to press the golden buzzer which expedites the contestant to the live performance rounds.

© FilmMagic The first ever winner of AGT was Bianca Ryan, who set the tone of the series at only 11 years old. She beautifully sang the Dreamgirls' "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," during her audition and she immediately caught American's attention.

© Getty Images Season two's winner in 2007 was Terry Fator. Terry came on the show having already had over two decades of experience being the opening act for Reba McEntire and Garth Brooks. He also made history by being the first ventriloquist winner.

© WireImage Season three in 2008 crowned Neal E. Boyd as the winner. The classical opera singer wowed the crowd since the beginning, and he went on to be in the Top 10's classical album category for his 2009 album called My American Dream. He sadly died 10 years after his win in 2018.

© Getty Images Season four in 2009 awarded Kevin Skinner the winner, who was a country singer based out of Kentucky. He moved the audience when he sang Garth Brooks' "If Tomorrow Never Comes," on stage.

© Getty Images Blues singer Michael Grimm of season five won in 2010 after he captivated the judges with his performance of "When a Man Loves a Woman," by Percy Sledge, which was inspired by his girlfriend Lucie Zolcerova. During his taping of the Ellen show only a day after he won, he proposed to Lucie and she said yes.

© Getty Images Season six's jazz singer Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. won in 2011, after he performed Frank Sinatra's "I've Got You Under My Skin," for his audition and then the artist's "My Way," fittingly during the finale.

© Getty Images After several singers won the previous years, during season seven in 2012, Olate Dogs won America over by featuring a father-son duo with a slew of trained rescue dogs who did impressive tricks.

© Getty Images During season eight, Japanese dancer Kenichi Ebina brought an almost immersive experience to the crowd as he elegantly danced and acted out the characters behind him which were on screen.

© WireImage During season nine in 2014, Rhode Island-based Mat Franco was the first magician to win the contest. He went on to become one of the top-rated magic shows on the Las Vegas strip, and he even won the Las Vegas Review Journal's best magic show award.

© WireImage British ventriloquist Paul Zerdin won season 10 of AGT in 2015, and he even had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform his act in front of the Queen.

© FilmMagic After a few seasons of talents other than singers winning, in 2016 during season 11, Kansas-based singer Grace VanderWaal who also plays the ukulele, won the contest at just 12 years old. Post-win, she released her album called Just the Beginning, and she was awarded by Billboard's Women in Music, Radio Disney and Teen Choice. She even went on to tour with the popular group Imagine Dragons.

© WireImage Season 12 in 2017 once again awarded another ventriloquist Darci Lynne, who also simultaneously sang. The Oklahoma-based performer got to perform at the historical Grand Ole Opry, was the opening act for Fergie and even starred in My Hometown Christmas, which was an NBC Christmas special.

© Getty Images During season 13 in 2018, Shin Lim was only the second magician to win the show. The Canada-born and Massachusetts-based artist also won the International Federation of Magic Societies' award in 2015.

© FilmMagic California-based singer Kodi Lee won AGT during season 14 in 2019 for being an impressive pianist who was blind and autistic. He performed Donny Hathaway's song "A Song for You" on stage. He also earned the golden buzzer from then-judge Gabrielle Union.

© Getty Images In 2020, California native Brandon Leake won season 15 with his captivating spoken-word pieces.

© Getty Images Another magician named Dustin Tavella won the contest during season 16 in 2021 for his shocking mentalist acts.

© Getty Images Season 17 in 2022 awarded a Lebanese-based all-women dance group called Mayyas who shocked the crowd with their synchronized dance routine. Sofia Vergara granted the group her golden buzzer pick. Simon Cowell told the group: "It was arguably the best dance act we're likely to have ever seen. And we are honored to have you here."

© FilmMagic In 2023 during the 18th season of AGT, dog owner Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane won thanks to their adorable tricks. They were the second dog act that won the contest after the Olate Dogs in 2012.

© Getty Images Richard Goodall was crowned the winner of season 19 in 2024. The school janitor beautifully belted out hits such as Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger," Journey's "Faithfully," and Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," which blew the judges and audience away.