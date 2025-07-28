Terry Crews mocked by kids in rare glimpse into his family life

Terry Crews may be a universally adored actor and TV star, but even he is not immune to a spot of teasing from his five children.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum joined in on a hilarious TikTok trend with his daughters Tera and Wynfrey, and his son Isaiah, delighting fans with rare insight into their family dynamic.

The real Terry

© TikTok Terry's son Isaiah joined in on the fun

In the video, the family were eating at a restaurant in Martha's Vineyard when it came time to pay the bill.

"How much was the bill?" Tera asked, before her sister Wynfrey replied, "$857."

Isaiah then mouthed, "Oh! That's not too bad," until the camera panned to Terry, who was giving his son the side-eye look, as if to say, "You're not the one paying the bill!"

© TikTok The actor looked at his son in mock disappointment

His wife, Rebecca King-Crews, then sipped on her drink as she frowned at her son, seemingly in agreement with Terry's sentiment.

"Your dad should consider acting…he nailed it!" one fan joked in the comment section, while another added, "That wasn't Terry at the table…that was Julius," referring to his frugal Everybody Hates Chris character.

"That's why we pay him the big bucks," the official America's Got Talent account chimed in.

The Family Crews

© Getty Images The couple have been married since the '80s

Terry and Rebecca have been married for over 30 years, and met when Rebecca was working as a music minister at a church while Terry was studying at Western Michigan University.

The TV host adopted Rebecca's daughter Naomi when they tied the knot, and the pair went on to welcome their children Azriél, 34, Tera, 26, Wynfrey, 22, and Isaiah, 20.

"Whatever they wanna do, we support," Terry told Parade of his brood. "We kind of wrap everything up in achievements, but the movies and all the things I've done? They're not my legacy. It's really my son, and my daughters, and my family. That's the legacy."

© Rodin Eckenroth Terry and Rebecca share five children

Terry's kids have all followed their dreams into different industries, with Naomi and Tera being fiercely private aside from the occasional appearance on their 2011 reality show The Family Crews.

Meanwhile, Azriél is an actress and singer like her parents, and starred in Crashing, High Maintenance, Katy Keene, Maybe I Do and Younger.

Wynfrey is a creative who once showcased her incredible photography on social media. Isaiah followed his father into acting and landed a role on the Nickelodeon series Side Hustle in 2020.

© Getty Images The TV star's son is an actor in his own right

"I always end up the one wearing the weird dog costume or getting, like, salsa poured on me. It's everything I've ever dreamed of, honestly," he told Parade.

"I am in awe of his talent," his dad chimed in. "He's a much better actor than I ever was. At 16, I wish I was as cool and calm and focused as he is! I see nothing but greatness coming."

Soulmates

© Getty Images They have been candid about working on their marriage

The foundation of their loving family is Terry and Rebecca's decades-long marriage, which endured several ups and downs throughout the years.

"My beloved husband, you have been my best friend, my lover, father to my children, and cheerleader of my dreams for the last 36 years," Rebecca sweetly wrote on social media for Valentine's Day.

"One of the things I've always loved about you is the way you always protect me. The way you protect our family. You've never let anyone come through the wall. Thank you for being my dream and the answer to my prayers," she concluded.