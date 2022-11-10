I'm a Celebrity star Charlene White reveals how she caught partner cheating

I'm a Celebrity star Charlene White is wowing fans on the jungle - but she is, of course, almost a popular panelist on Loose Women, there the hosts often discuss parts of their personal lives.

MORE: I’m a Celebrity: Ant and Dec make jibe at Matt Hancock during solo bushtucker trial preview

During an episode back in June, Charlene described her experience with a former partner, who, when she was working away in Norfolk during the week, would use her car to visit another woman - and the way she caught him is so clever!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlene White reveals the surprising way she caught a partner cheating

The ITV News presenter told the panel: "Sometimes I'd leave my car at home and he was living with me at that point. I remember that I'd get back and he would swear blind that he'd never seen this girl and that they hadn't met each other since the first time they bumped into each other at this club."

She continued: "So I would check the mileometer, I would check the miles on my car and I worked out that the miles that were gone on my car were exactly the right amount of miles to travel to and from that girl's house. So that's how I knew he was lying about it."

READ: Seann Walsh reveals real reason he is taking part In I'm a Celebrity as he makes reference to Strictly scandal

RELATED: Is I'm A Celebrity star Matt Hancock still with his wife following cheating scandal?

Charlene went on to describe exactly how she caught her then-partner cheating. She said: "I would get back from working in Norfolk and I would go to the car and write down exactly what the miles were and then when I'd get back the following weekend I could work out how many miles he'd driven in my car."

Charlene joined Loose Women as a regular presenter in 2021

Despite having proof, Charlene then revealed that her former boyfriend never admitted to cheating on her, explaining that he excused himself by saying he "would keep going for a drive", rather than confessing the truth.

Katie Piper, who was on the Loose Women panel along with Charlene, also spoke about a personal experience with a boyfriend, who would secretly flirt with Katie's male co-workers from her Myspace account while pretending to be her. She said: "I had a long-term boyfriend who was convinced that whenever I worked with a guy, that there must be something going on… So he would log into my account and private message the guys that I'd worked with and start flirting with them."

"Then I'd go and work with them again and they'd be really forward with me," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.