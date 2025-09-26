Viewers binge-watching 'amazing' 6-part Italy-set drama

Jesse Williams wanted to give fans a show to 'escape' to

© Amazon MGM Studios Jesse's character is a former Marine

Revealing what drew him to the project, Jesse told Variety: "I just really loved the [show's] world. I think I really gravitated towards this guy who had fully committed himself to something in the military and finds himself having to start over. He's also a character who's from two worlds. I think there was a relatability factor there, as somebody who's American but biracial in a polarised country, and authentically of two worlds."

In a separate interview with TV Insider, Jesse added: "So much of my life has been about serious topics and politics and social justice and cerebral things, I wanted to make something that was light and was an escape from that.

"Part of the impetus for making Hotel Costiera is to give people, especially in this crazy age we're in, something to escape to, to put on in your house, relax, sit back, and just binge and have a nice time and heal a bit."

Echoing this sentiment in a statement, Luca Bernabei, the creator of Hotel Costiera, mused: "Italian lifestyle, warmth, and breathtaking landscapes turn this action drama into a beautiful postcard that captures the many wonders our country has to offer."