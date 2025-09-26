Viewers binge-watching 'amazing' 6-part Italy-set drama

Looks like Jesse Williams has a hit on his hands with Hotel Costiera. Helming Prime Video's action-drama series, the Grey's Anatomy favourite stars as Daniel De Luca, an ex-Marine who takes a job at the Hotel Villa Costiera on the Amalfi Coast. An overnight hit, Hotel Costiera is already trending in the TV charts as Amazon's number six show in the UK, and fans are begging for more.
What are fans saying about Hotel Costiera?
Delivering their verdict on social media, one wrote: "Instead of me working today, I decided to watch all 6 episodes. Love it! I need another season, please!"
"This show is soooo good! I want to live at Hotel Costiera," added another. Meanwhile, a third called Hotel Costiera their new "guilty pleasure" and a fourth quipped, "Soooo @iJesseWilliams@AmazonMGMStudio when are we getting season two of Hotel Costiera? Because I NEEEEEDDDD ITTTTT."
What is the show about?
Hotel Costiera introduces fans to Daniel, a former Marine working as a fixer for the Hotel Villa Costiera in Positano. Tasked with solving the problems of the hotel's wealthy guests, Daniel, who is half-Italian, is simultaneously drawn into the mysterious disappearance of his boss, Augusto's (Tommaso Ragno) daughter, Alice (Amanda Campana). With help from his crew – Bigné (Antonio Gerardi), Tancredi (Sam Haygarth) and Genny (Jordan Alexandra) – Daniel begins investigating a string of mysteries while attempting to find out what really happened to Alice.
Jesse Williams wanted to give fans a show to 'escape' to
Revealing what drew him to the project, Jesse told Variety: "I just really loved the [show's] world. I think I really gravitated towards this guy who had fully committed himself to something in the military and finds himself having to start over. He's also a character who's from two worlds. I think there was a relatability factor there, as somebody who's American but biracial in a polarised country, and authentically of two worlds."
In a separate interview with TV Insider, Jesse added: "So much of my life has been about serious topics and politics and social justice and cerebral things, I wanted to make something that was light and was an escape from that.
"Part of the impetus for making Hotel Costiera is to give people, especially in this crazy age we're in, something to escape to, to put on in your house, relax, sit back, and just binge and have a nice time and heal a bit."
Echoing this sentiment in a statement, Luca Bernabei, the creator of Hotel Costiera, mused: "Italian lifestyle, warmth, and breathtaking landscapes turn this action drama into a beautiful postcard that captures the many wonders our country has to offer."
Will there be a season two?
Currently, Hotel Costiera has yet to receive the green light for a second season; however, judging by the show's warm reception, fans are keen to follow Daniel's story further. Looks like we'll have to wait and see.